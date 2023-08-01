Aspiriant Strengthens Team With Two Key Hires

Mike King Appointed Director in Wealth Management and Mike Lavalle Named General Counsel

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiriant, a leading independent wealth management firm, today announced the appointments of Mike King as Director in Wealth Management and Mike Lavalle as General Counsel.

Mike King joins Aspiriant with over 30 years of advisory experience, assisting clients with estate and trust planning, risk management, family governance, philanthropic endeavors and tax planning. King previously served as managing director at Truist Wealth and held positions at Goldman Sach's Ayco and Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management. In his new role, King will provide financial planning services directly to clients, further strengthening and expanding Aspiriant's presence in the Southeast.

As General Counsel, Mike Lavalle will work with all corners of the organization, including the National Leadership Team and Board of Directors. Lavalle brings to Aspiriant an extensive legal background and has covered many aspects of corporate law and financial services. Most recently, Lavalle was Head of Legal for Wilshire Advisers LLC, where he provided legal advice and support to senior management regarding risk, regulatory, and governance matters.

"Our mission is to empower families to take control of their financial lives, live their values with clarity and peace of mind, and actualize their dreams and Mike King and Mike Lavalle are fantastic additions to the team achieving that mission," said Rob Francais, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aspiriant.

