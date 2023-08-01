Intterra, the Leader in Situational Awareness Software for First Responders, Names New CEO

SaaS Veteran, Mike Soldan, joins Intterra as CEO to promote growth and world-class customer experiences.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intterra and capital partner Emberline announce the placement of new CEO, Mike Soldan. This leadership change will allow Intterra to build on its strong brand reputation, increase its pace of technology innovation, and accelerate its mission of saving lives, property, and the environment from all manner of disasters.

SaaS Veteran, Mike Soldan, joins Intterra as CEO. (PRNewswire)

"Mike is the right leader at the right time," said Jeff Johnson , Director of the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA)

"Intterra is on a rapid path to being the leader in all things emergency. Joining a team that is dedicated to helping first-responders and the communities they support is a dream. I'm committed to supporting Intterra's customers by prioritizing an investment in technology and the customer experience. Our opportunity for growth is massive and I can't wait to get started," said Soldan.

Soldan has led many successful teams including cutting-edge B2B SaaS organizations within the public sector and education spaces, and has also advised many high-growth organizations on expansion initiatives. He's passionate about helping first-responders and brings proven practices to make software more effective. His core focus areas will be delivering on customer feedback faster, scaling Interra's data ecosystem to give customers more intel when they need it, and accelerating the deployment of Intterra's common operating picture to all emergency needs.

"Mike is the right leader at the right time – his extensive track record in public sector software solutions is a perfect complement to Intterra," said Jeff Johnson, a Director of the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA). I can't think of a better team than Intterra to help agencies around the country manage and mitigate risk."

Soldan takes over as CEO from Molly Hausmann, who has served in an interim-role since early 2023, after also holding the COO role. Hausmann will remain with Intterra as an Officer on the Executive Team, helping guide strategy, partnerships, customer relationships, and expand Intterra's reach to larger deals and organizations. "I'm excited to work alongside Mike and Emberline to catapult the concept set forth by Intterra founders, Kate Dargan, Brian Collins and David Blankinship. The team is invigorated to go to market with additional investment to promote Community Resilience through Risk, Response & Recovery solutions."

"As the world increases in complexity, we need to make it easier for first responders to do their job. Mike has a tremendous amount of experience building technology companies that simplify complex problems, and we look forward to seeing Mike take Intterra on this journey," said Jon McLaughlin, a partner at Emberline.

Follow along with Intterra at www.intterragroup.com

About Intterra:

Intterra is a trusted interagency common operational platform providing real-time situational awareness software for firefighters, first responders, and the private sector. Intterra's software tools allow communities to share situational information and respond to risks & events as they develop in real-time. Trusted by some of the busiest firefighting agencies in the US, Intterra empowers departments and agencies with insights and analytics, allowing users to access all of a department's relevant data in one centralized visual interface. Since 2010, Intterra has been on a mission to arm fire agencies with big-data solutions to ensure they'll be better informed, more flexible, safer, and ultimately more valuable to their communities.

About Emberline:

Emberline is an investment firm focused on growing technology businesses in complex markets. Emberline supports market-leading companies with capital, expertise, and active guidance. Its team comprises investors, executives, and innovators with decades of experience within public safety, government services, and tech-enabled businesses. Emberline is based in Washington, DC, and Santa Fe, NM.

Contact:

Adam Weldon

adam.weldon@intterragroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intterra