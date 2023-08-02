Alliance Mobile Announces Acquisition of The Wireless Experience Group to Significantly Expand Scale and Geographic Reach

Becomes Second Largest AT&T National Authorized Retailer

TROY, Mich., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Mobile today announced the acquisition of The Wireless Experience Group ("TWE"), a leading AT&T National Authorized Retailer in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. With TWE, Alliance Mobile is now the second largest AT&T National Authorized Retailer with stores in 21 states primarily in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Southeast regions.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Manahawkin, New Jersey, TWE operates as an AT&T National Authorized Retailer with a presence in six states on the East Coast and has a longstanding reputation for its innovative retail portfolio, recognition as a top employer, and highly ranked customer experience. This acquisition represents another significant step forward in Alliance Mobile's strategic vision to add scale and geographic reach and also adds talented and experienced leadership and personnel to the Alliance Mobile team.

"The acquisition of TWE represents a major milestone for Alliance Mobile, as it builds a preeminent AT&T National Authorized Retailer platform," said Alliance Mobile CEO Matt Sharrak. "TWE has consistently delivered impressive growth, and we are very excited to welcome TWE to Alliance Mobile. Both organizations have a deep commitment to customer satisfaction and together we can continue to provide the highest level of service to our customers."

Brian Wainwright, CEO and Founder of The Wireless Experience said, "Joining forces with Alliance Mobile enables us to accelerate growth for our business and our people. With our combined strength, skills, and customer commitment, we are positioned for a bright future."

Alliance Mobile is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the consumer and healthcare sectors. Centre seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses, providing management teams with access to its unique resources, including an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a leading middle market private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Centre Partners has invested over $2.6 billion of equity capital in more than 90 transactions across the consumer, business services and healthcare sectors. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

