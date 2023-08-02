BGL Announces the Sale of Pro Disposal USA to Coastal Waste & Recycling

The acquisition of Pro Disposal further expands Coastal's footprint to multiple high-growth markets across the southeastern U.S.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Pro Disposal USA, LLC (Pro Disposal) to Coastal Waste & Recycling Inc. (Coastal), a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), an asset management arm of the Australian bank Macquarie Group Limited.

The acquisition of Pro Disposal further expands Coastal's footprint to multiple high-growth markets.

BGL's Environmental Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Pro Disposal in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded by Alex Cano in 2007, Pro Disposal is a vertically integrated solid waste management solutions provider operating across the greater Lowcountry markets from Savannah, GA to Charleston, SC. The Ridgeland, SC-based company's presence in a fast-growing geography was further accelerated following the 2020 recapitalization by Ironwood Capital and industry veterans Jeff Kendall, Dan Clark, and Frank and Jerry Antonacci, supporting a vertical integration and geographic expansion strategy, yielding one of the largest independently owned waste management firms in the southeastern United States. Pro Disposal's end-to-end waste management solutions include residential collection, commercial front-load, grapple, roll-off, transfer and processing, portables, and disposal services. The company's established presence across the region, integrated service model, and commitment to service quality, safety, and sustainability have enabled the company to entrench itself with municipal, commercial, and industrial customers.

Based in Boca Raton, FL, Coastal serves more than 450,000 customers throughout Florida and Georgia, making it one of the largest waste management firms in the southeastern United States. The company employs more than 800 people and operates more than 425 collection and support vehicles. The company's operations include 18 facilities in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, which include two transfer stations, 11 maintenance and hauling facilities, and five material recovery facilities.

In June, BGL served as financial advisor to Coastal Waste & Recycling in its recapitalization by Macquarie Asset Management.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

