Instacart Unveils Enhanced Capabilities for Retailers to Customize E-commerce Storefronts and Launch Shoppable Campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced new capabilities for its enterprise e-commerce solutions that make it easier for retailers to customize their storefronts and launch shoppable campaigns for holidays or special occasions. Retailers can now modify their homepages, create custom landing pages, and build shoppable campaigns from a user-friendly dashboard in Instacart Storefront and Storefront Pro. Stew Leonard's is already using these capabilities to offer engaging e-commerce experiences for customers, and Gelson's Markets will be introducing them on their online storefronts soon.

"In today's competitive landscape, our retail partners want to provide an authentic and differentiated online shopping experience," said Chris Rogers, Chief Business Officer at Instacart. "Our Storefront and Storefront Pro solutions give retailers the power to take control over their online presence so it reflects their brand identity and showcases their unique value. They can now seamlessly launch shoppable campaigns that capture seasonal moments, handpick products that resonate with their audience, and foster stronger customer connections."

Enhanced features of Storefront and Storefront Pro will enable retailers to:

Add dynamic content to homepages: Retailers can easily modify their homepages using Instacart's self-serve tools, including adding banners and other visually enticing elements. This makes it easy to showcase weekly or daily promotions and merchandise products – including private label brands – and reflect the retailers' brand, using preferred colors, logos, fonts, and more.

Create custom landing pages: Retailers can create custom landing pages with images, text, and shoppable elements that allow for compelling storytelling and merchandising. For example, a retailer could design a page that showcases their private label brand, explaining the brand ethos and highlighting best-selling items that can be added to cart with a click. This capability also allows them to easily build static pages – like an "About Us" or "FAQ" – directly within Storefront and Storefront Pro.

Build shoppable campaigns: Retailers can build shoppable campaigns that appear across their storefronts, using Instacart's pre-built templates or their own custom layouts. Retailers can set specific goals for their campaigns – such as increasing conversion, rewarding loyalty members, or driving customer retention – and the self-serve tooling will make recommendations to drive impact based on Instacart's knowledge of consumer behavior.

From the retailers using Instacart's Storefront solutions to power their e-commerce:

"Our shoppers' online experience is now just as important as our in-store experience, something my grandfather never would have fathomed when he opened Stew Leonard's as a small dairy store in 1969," said Jake Tavello, Chief Operating Officer at Stew Leonard's farm fresh food stores. "Instacart Storefront Pro helps us manage and grow our e-commerce. The campaign builder feature helps us reach our goals – whether it's driving purchases of specialty items like our freshly baked chocolate chip cookies or pointing customers to popular holiday items like filet mignon or lobster – by guiding us through the process and making recommendations in an intuitive, easy-to-use interface."

"At Gelson's, we work hard to provide our customers with the highest quality products and a unique shopping experiences – and it's important for our online presence to reflect the helpful, inviting environment of our stores," said Ron Johnson, Chief Information and Supply Chain Officer at Gelsons "With Instacart Storefront Pro, we'll be able to easily customize and manage our website and app, and offer timely campaigns for our customers – giving them the experience they expect and driving revenue for our business."

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,200 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

