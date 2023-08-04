PPL Corporation Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings

Announces 2023 second-quarter reported earnings (GAAP) per share of $0.15 .

Achieves 2023 second-quarter ongoing earnings per share of $0.29 vs. $0.30 in 2022.

Reaffirms 2023 ongoing earnings forecast of $1.50 to $1.65 per share, with a midpoint of $1.58 .

Reaffirms projected annual earnings per share and dividend growth of 6% to 8% through at least 2026.

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) today announced second-quarter 2023 reported earnings (GAAP) of $112 million, or $0.15 per share, compared with second-quarter 2022 reported earnings of $119 million, or $0.16 per share.

PPL reported earnings of $397 million, or $0.54 per share, for the first six months of 2023, compared with the reported earnings of $392 million, or $0.53 per share, for the first six months of 2022.

Adjusting for special items, second-quarter 2023 earnings from ongoing operations (non-GAAP) were $215 million, or $0.29 per share, compared with $222 million, or $0.30 per share, a year ago.

Earnings from ongoing operations for the first six months of 2023 were $567 million, or $0.77 per share, compared with $527 million, or $0.71 per share, for the first six months of 2022.

Special items in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022 primarily included integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy.

"While mild weather and increased storm activity in our service territories have impacted year-to-date financial results, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our 2023 ongoing earnings forecast as we expect to offset these impacts through several areas," said PPL Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi. "This includes higher distribution rider revenues in Pennsylvania, better than expected execution of our Rhode Island Energy integration, lower interest costs due to our convertible issuance earlier this year, and additional savings through effective O&M management."

PPL today reaffirmed its 2023 ongoing earnings forecast range of $1.50 to $1.65 per share, with a midpoint of $1.58 per share.

In addition, the company said it remains well-positioned to deliver top-tier earnings per share and dividend growth of 6% to 8% a year through at least 2026 without the need for equity issuances and while maintaining one of the sector's strongest credit profiles.

"Our teams across PPL remain focused on delivering safe, reliable and affordable energy as we execute our strategy to create utilities of the future. We're solidly on track to achieve our targeted O&M savings of $50 to $60 million in 2023 and continue to project at least $175 million in annual operation and maintenance savings by 2026," said Sorgi.

"In addition, we're on pace to invest nearly $2.5 billion in infrastructure this year and $12 billion through 2026 to strengthen the energy grid, improve reliability as extreme weather threats increase, and advance a cleaner energy mix without compromising on affordability."

Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings Details

As discussed in this news release, reported earnings are calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). "Earnings from ongoing operations" is a non-GAAP financial measure that is adjusted for special items. See the tables at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of reported earnings (net income) to earnings from ongoing operations, including an itemization of special items.

(Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts) 2nd Quarter

Year to Date

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Reported earnings $ 112

$ 119

(6) %

$ 397

$ 392

1 % Reported earnings per share $ 0.15

$ 0.16

(6) %

$ 0.54

$ 0.53

2 %

























2nd Quarter

Year to Date

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Earnings from ongoing operations $ 215

$ 222

(3) %

$ 567

$ 527

8 % Earnings from ongoing operations per share $ 0.29

$ 0.30

(3) %

$ 0.77

$ 0.71

8 %



Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings by Segment(1)



2nd Quarter

Year to Date Per share 2023

2022

2023

2022 Reported earnings













Kentucky Regulated $ 0.12

$ 0.16

$ 0.35

$ 0.41 Pennsylvania Regulated 0.15

0.17

0.33

0.36 Rhode Island Regulated 0.01

(0.04)

0.09

(0.04) Corporate and Other (0.13)

(0.13)

(0.23)

(0.20) Total $ 0.15

$ 0.16

$ 0.54

$ 0.53

















2nd Quarter

Year to Date

2023

2022

2023

2022 Special items (expense) benefit













Kentucky Regulated $ (0.01)

$ —

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01) Pennsylvania Regulated (0.01)

—

(0.01)

— Rhode Island Regulated (0.02)

(0.05)

(0.04)

(0.05) Corporate and Other (0.10)

(0.09)

(0.17)

(0.12) Total $ (0.14)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.18)

















2nd Quarter

Year to Date

2023

2022

2023

2022 Earnings from ongoing operations













Kentucky Regulated $ 0.13

$ 0.16

$ 0.36

$ 0.42 Pennsylvania Regulated 0.16

0.17

0.34

0.36 Rhode Island Regulated 0.03

0.01

0.13

0.01 Corporate and Other (0.03)

(0.04)

(0.06)

(0.08) Total $ 0.29

$ 0.30

$ 0.77

$ 0.71





(1) Kentucky holding company costs for intercompany financing activity are now presented in Corporate and Other beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this change.

Key Factors Impacting Earnings

In addition to the segment drivers outlined below, PPL's reported earnings in the second quarter of 2023 included net special-item after-tax charges of $103 million or $0.14 per share, primarily attributable to integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. Reported earnings in the second quarter of 2022 included net special-item after-tax charges of $103 million, or $0.14 per share, primarily attributable to integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy.

Reported earnings in the first six months of 2023 included net special-item after-tax charges of $170 million, or $0.23 per share, primarily attributable to integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. Reported earnings in the first six months of 2022 included net special-item after-tax charges of $135 million, or $0.18 per share, primarily attributable to integration and related expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy.

Kentucky Regulated Segment

PPL's Kentucky Regulated segment primarily consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and the regulated electricity operations of Kentucky Utilities Company.

Reported earnings in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $0.04 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower sales volumes primarily due to mild weather and higher interest expense, partially offset by lower operation and maintenance expense.

Reported earnings and earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2023 decreased by $0.06 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower sales volumes primarily due to mild weather and higher interest expense, partially offset by lower operation and maintenance expense.

Pennsylvania Regulated Segment

PPL's Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of PPL Electric Utilities.

Reported earnings for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower sales volumes and higher interest expense, partially offset by distribution regulatory rider recovery and increased transmission revenue.

Reported earnings for the first six months of 2023 decreased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2023 decreased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower sales volumes and higher interest expense, partially offset by distribution regulatory rider recovery and increased transmission revenue.

Rhode Island Regulated Segment

PPL's Rhode Island Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Rhode Island Energy, which was acquired on May 25, 2022.

Reported earnings for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $0.05 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2023 increased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago.

Reported earnings for the first six months of 2023 increased by $0.13 compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2023 increased by $0.12 compared with a year ago.

The above year-over-year increases reflect PPL's ownership of Rhode Island Energy for the full second quarter and six months, respectively, in 2023.

Corporate and Other

PPL's Corporate and Other category primarily includes financing costs incurred at the corporate level, certain non-recoverable costs resulting from commitments made to the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers and the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office in conjunction with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy, and certain other unallocated costs.

Reported earnings in the second quarter of 2023 were even compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2023 increased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower operation and maintenance expense and other factors, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Reported earnings in the first six months of 2023 decreased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first six months of 2023 increased by $0.02 per share from a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included lower operation and maintenance expense and other factors, partially offset by higher interest expense.

2023 Earnings Forecast

PPL's 2023 earnings from ongoing operations forecast range is $1.50 to $1.65 per share, with a midpoint of $1.58 per share.

Earnings from ongoing operations is a non-GAAP measure that could differ from reported earnings due to special items that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations. PPL management is not able to forecast whether any of these factors will occur or whether any amounts will be reported for future periods. Therefore, PPL is not able to provide an equivalent GAAP measure for earnings guidance.

See the table at the end of this news release for a complete reconciliation of the earnings forecast.

About PPL

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

(Note: All references to earnings per share in the text and tables of this news release are stated in terms of diluted earnings per share unless otherwise noted.)

Conference Call and Webcast

PPL invites interested parties to listen to a live Internet webcast of management's teleconference with financial analysts about second-quarter 2023 financial results at 11 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, Aug. 4. The call will be webcast live, in audio format, together with slides of the presentation. For those who are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay with slides will be accessible at www.pplweb.com/investors for 90 days after the call. Interested individuals can access the live conference call via telephone at 1-844-512-2926. International participants should call 1-412-317-6300. Participants will need to enter the following "Elite Entry" number to join the conference: 9211345. Callers can access the webcast link at www.pplweb.com/investors under "Events."

Management utilizes "Earnings from Ongoing Operations" or "Ongoing Earnings" as a non-GAAP financial measure that should not be considered as an alternative to reported earnings, or net income, an indicator of operating performance determined in accordance with GAAP. PPL believes that Earnings from Ongoing Operations is useful and meaningful to investors because it provides management's view of PPL's earnings performance as another criterion in making investment decisions. In addition, PPL's management uses Earnings from Ongoing Operations in measuring achievement of certain corporate performance goals, including targets for certain executive incentive compensation. Other companies may use different measures to present financial performance.

Earnings from Ongoing Operations is adjusted for the impact of special items. Special items are presented in the financial tables on an after-tax basis with the related income taxes on special items separately disclosed. Income taxes on special items, when applicable, are calculated based on the statutory tax rate of the entity where the activity is recorded. Special items may include items such as:

Gains and losses on sales of assets not in the ordinary course of business.

Impairment charges.

Significant workforce reduction and other restructuring effects.

Acquisition and divestiture-related adjustments.

Significant losses on early extinguishment of debt.

Other charges or credits that are, in management's view, non-recurring or otherwise not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.

Statements contained in this news release, including statements with respect to future earnings, cash flows, dividends, financing, regulation and corporate strategy, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although PPL Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in the statements. The following are among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements: asset or business acquisitions and dispositions; pandemic health events or other catastrophic events and their effect on financial markets, economic conditions and our businesses; market demand for energy in our service territories; weather conditions affecting customer energy usage and operating costs; volatility in or the impact of other changes in financial markets, commodity prices and economic conditions, including inflation; the effect of any business or industry restructuring; the profitability and liquidity of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; new accounting requirements or new interpretations or applications of existing requirements; operating performance of our facilities; the length of scheduled and unscheduled outages at our generating plants; environmental conditions and requirements and the related costs of compliance; system conditions and operating costs; development of new projects, markets and technologies; performance of new ventures; any impact of severe weather on our business; receipt of necessary government permits, approvals, rate relief and regulatory cost recovery; capital market conditions and decisions regarding capital structure; the impact of state, federal or foreign investigations applicable to PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; the outcome of litigation against PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; stock price performance; the market prices of equity securities and the impact on pension income and resultant cash funding requirements for defined benefit pension plans; the securities and credit ratings of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries; political, regulatory or economic conditions in jurisdictions where PPL Corporation or its subsidiaries conduct business, including any potential effects of threatened or actual cyberattack, terrorism, or war or other hostilities; new state, federal or foreign legislation, including new tax legislation; and the commitments and liabilities of PPL Corporation and its subsidiaries. Any such forward-looking statements should be considered in light of such important factors and in conjunction with factors and other matters discussed in PPL Corporation's Form 10-K and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Contacts: For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033

For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)









June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 326

$ 356 Accounts receivable 1,049

1,046 Unbilled revenues 322

552 Fuel, materials and supplies 474

443 Regulatory assets 331

258 Other current assets 223

169 Property, Plant and Equipment





Regulated utility plant 37,743

36,961 Less: Accumulated depreciation - regulated utility plant 8,771

8,352 Regulated utility plant, net 28,972

28,609 Non-regulated property, plant and equipment 68

92 Less: Accumulated depreciation - non-regulated property, plant and equipment 22

46 Non-regulated property, plant and equipment, net 46

46 Construction work in progress 1,744

1,583 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 30,762

30,238 Noncurrent regulatory assets 1,826

1,819 Goodwill and other intangibles 2,556

2,561 Other noncurrent assets 427

395 Total Assets $ 38,296

$ 37,837







Liabilities and Equity





Short-term debt $ 243

$ 985 Long-term debt due within one year 91

354 Accounts payable 975

1,201 Other current liabilities 1,196

1,249 Long-term debt 14,481

12,889 Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 3,253

3,124 Accrued pension obligations 192

206 Asset retirement obligations 128

138 Noncurrent regulatory liabilities 3,421

3,412 Other deferred credits and noncurrent liabilities 357

361 Common stock and additional paid-in capital 12,324

12,325 Treasury stock (949)

(967) Earnings reinvested 2,721

2,681 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (137)

(124) Noncontrolling interests —

3 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 38,296

$ 37,837





(1) The Financial Statements in this news release have been condensed and summarized for purposes of this presentation. Please refer to PPL Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for full financial statements, including note disclosure.

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars, except share data)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating Revenues $ 1,823

$ 1,696

$ 4,238

$ 3,478















Operating Expenses













Operation













Fuel 167

229

368

441 Energy purchases 340

305

1,074

657 Other operation and maintenance 609

560

1,168

993 Depreciation 313

289

626

560 Taxes, other than income 89

70

199

130 Total Operating Expenses 1,518

1,453

3,435

2,781















Operating Income 305

243

803

697















Other Income (Expense) - net 5

26

35

26















Interest Expense 165

118

329

225















Income Before Income Taxes 145

151

509

498















Income Taxes 33

32

112

106















Net Income $ 112

$ 119

$ 397

$ 392















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:













Basic and Diluted













Net Income Available to PPL Common Shareowners $ 0.15

$ 0.16

$ 0.54

$ 0.53















Weighted-Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding (in thousands)













Basic 737,075

735,977

736,953

735,741 Diluted 738,177

736,769

737,938

736,478

PPL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Millions of Dollars)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income $ 397

$ 392 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation 626

560 Amortization 39

15 Defined benefit plans - (income) expense (36)

(8) Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 107

56 Other 25

45 Change in current assets and current liabilities





Accounts receivable (1)

(47) Accounts payable (209)

166 Unbilled revenues 233

22 Fuel, materials and supplies (30)

23 Prepayments (90)

(69) Taxes payable (31)

(41) Regulatory assets and liabilities, net (57)

(211) Accrued interest 44

1 Other (50)

97 Other operating activities





Defined benefit plans - funding (7)

(7) Other (118)

(15) Net cash provided by operating activities 842

979







Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (1,090)

(1,009) Acquisition of Narragansett Electric, net of cash acquired —

(3,674) Other investing activities (6)

— Net cash used in investing activities (1,096)

(4,683)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Issuance of long-term debt 3,127

— Retirement of long-term debt (1,763)

— Payment of common stock dividends (348)

(453) Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt (742)

919 Other financing activities (50)

3 Net cash provided by financing activities 224

469







Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (30)

(3,235) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 357

3,572 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 327

$ 337







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information





Significant non-cash transactions:





Accrued expenditures for property, plant and equipment at June 30, $ 231

$ 195

Operating - Electricity Sales (Unaudited)(1)

























Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,













Percent









Percent (GWh) 2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change























PA Regulated Segment





















Retail Delivered(2) 8,089

8,538

(5.3) %

17,531

18,695

(6.2) %























KY Regulated Segment





















Retail Delivered 6,620

7,150

(7.4) %

13,596

14,779

(8.0) % Wholesale(3) 95

304

(68.8) %

204

500

(59.2) % Total 6,715

7,454

(9.9) %

13,800

15,279

(9.7) %























Total 14,804

15,992

(7.4) %

31,331

33,974

(7.8) %





(1) Excludes Rhode Island Energy's electricity sales as revenues are decoupled from volumes delivered. (2) Adjusted 2022 sales volumes to account for a correction to a customer account. (3) Represents FERC-regulated municipal and unregulated off-system sales.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



2nd Quarter 2023 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 91

$ 110

$ 10

$ (99)

$ 112 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $1 —

—

—

(2)

(2) Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $1(2) —

—

—

(3)

(3) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $3, $15(3) —

—

(13)

(60)

(73) PPL Electric billing issue, net of tax of $2(4) —

(7)

—

—

(7) FERC transmission credit refund, net of tax of $2(5) (5)

—

—

—

(5) Other non-recurring charges, net of tax of $0(6) —

—

—

(13)

(13) Total Special Items (5)

(7)

(13)

(78)

(103) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 96

$ 117

$ 23

$ (21)

$ 215









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.12

$ 0.15

$ 0.01

$ (0.13)

$ 0.15 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Acquisition integration(3) —

—

(0.02)

(0.08)

(0.10) PPL Electric billing issue(4) —

(0.01)

—

—

(0.01) FERC transmission credit refund(5) (0.01)

—

—

—

(0.01) Other non-recurring charges(6) —

—

—

(0.02)

(0.02) Total Special Items (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.10)

(0.14) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.13

$ 0.16

$ 0.03

$ (0.03)

$ 0.29





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) Represents costs related to PPL's corporate centralization and other strategic efforts. (3) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (4) Certain costs related to billing issues. (5) Prior period impact related to a FERC refund order. (6) Certain expenses related to distributed energy investments.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date June 30, 2023 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 257

$ 248

$ 64

$ (172)

$ 397 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs, net of tax of $1 —

—

—

(3)

(3) Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $0, $1(2) (1)

—

—

(4)

(5) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $8, $27(3) —

—

(30)

(104)

(134) PA tax rate change —

1

—

—

1 Sale of Safari Holdings, net of tax of $2(4) —

—

—

(4)

(4) PPL Electric billing issue, net of tax of $2(5) —

(7)

—

—

(7) FERC transmission credit refund, net of tax of $2(6) (5)

—

—

—

(5) Other non-recurring charges, net of tax of $0(7) —

—

—

(13)

(13) Total Special Items (6)

(6)

(30)

(128)

(170) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 263

$ 254

$ 94

$ (44)

$ 567









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.35

$ 0.33

$ 0.09

$ (0.23)

$ 0.54 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Acquisition integration(3) —

—

(0.04)

(0.14)

(0.18) Sale of Safari Holdings(4) —

—

—

(0.01)

(0.01) PPL Electric billing issue(5) —

(0.01)

—

—

(0.01) FERC transmission credit refund(6) (0.01)

—

—

—

(0.01) Other non-recurring charges(7) —

—

—

(0.02)

(0.02) Total Special Items (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.04)

(0.17)

(0.23) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.36

$ 0.34

$ 0.13

$ (0.06)

$ 0.77





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) Represents costs related to PPL's corporate centralization and other strategic efforts. (3) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (4) Final closing adjustments related to the sale of Safari Holdings. (5) Certain costs related to billing issues. (6) Prior period impact related to a FERC refund order. (7) Certain expenses related to distributed energy investments.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















2nd Quarter 2022 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 112

$ 124

$ (29)

$ (88)

$ 119 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs, net of tax of ($2) —

—

—

9

9 Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $1, $3(2) (2)

—

—

(11)

(13) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $10, $16(3) —

—

(38)

(61)

(99) Total Special Items (2)

—

(38)

(63)

(103) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 114

$ 124

$ 9

$ (25)

$ 222









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.16

$ 0.17

$ (0.04)

$ (0.13)

$ 0.16 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs —

—

—

0.01

0.01 Strategic corporate initiatives(2) —

—

—

(0.02)

(0.02) Acquisition integration(3) —

—

(0.05)

(0.08)

(0.13) Total Special Items —

—

(0.05)

(0.09)

(0.14) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.16

$ 0.17

$ 0.01

$ (0.04)

$ 0.30





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) Represents costs primarily related to the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy and PPL's corporate centralization efforts. (3) Primarily includes integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy, along with costs for certain commitments made during the acquisition process.

Reconciliation of Segment Reported Earnings to Earnings from Ongoing Operations (After-Tax) (Unaudited)



















Year-to-Date June 30, 2022 (millions of dollars)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 301

$ 267

$ (29)

$ (147)

$ 392 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs, net of tax of ($1) —

—

—

5

5 Strategic corporate initiatives, net of tax of $2, $4(2) (6)

—

—

(15)

(21) Acquisition integration, net of tax of $10, $22(3) —

—

(38)

(82)

(120) Solar panel impairment, net of tax of $0 —

—

—

1

1 Total Special Items (6)

—

(38)

(91)

(135) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 307

$ 267

$ 9

$ (56)

$ 527









































(per share - diluted)

KY

PA

RI

Corp.





Reg.

Reg.

Reg.

& Other

Total Reported Earnings(1) $ 0.41

$ 0.36

$ (0.04)

$ (0.20)

$ 0.53 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:

















Talen litigation costs —

—

—

0.01

0.01 Strategic corporate initiatives(2) (0.01)

—

—

(0.02)

(0.03) Acquisition integration(3) —

—

(0.05)

(0.11)

(0.16) Total Special Items (0.01)

—

(0.05)

(0.12)

(0.18) Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 0.42

$ 0.36

$ 0.01

$ (0.08)

$ 0.71





(1) Reported Earnings represents Net Income. (2) Represents costs primarily related to the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy and PPL's corporate centralization efforts. (3) Primarily includes integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy, along with costs for certain commitments made during the acquisition process.

Reconciliation of PPL's Earnings Forecast

After-Tax (Unaudited)









(per share - diluted)























2023 Forecast Range

Midpoint

High

Low Estimate of Reported Earnings $ 1.35

$ 1.42

$ 1.27 Less: Special Items (expense) benefit:(1)









Acquisition integration(2) (0.18)

(0.18)

(0.18) Sale of Safari Holdings(3) (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01) PPL Electric billing issue(4) (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01) FERC transmission credit refund(5) (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01) Other non-recurring charges(6) (0.02)

(0.02)

(0.02) Total Special Items (0.23)

(0.23)

(0.23) Forecast of Earnings from Ongoing Operations $ 1.58

$ 1.65

$ 1.50





(1) Reflects only special items recorded through June 30, 2023. PPL is not able to forecast special items for future periods. (2) Primarily integration and related costs associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. (3) Final closing adjustments related to the sale of Safari Holdings. (4) Certain costs related to billing issues. (5) Prior period impact related to a FERC refund order. (6) Certain expenses related to distributed energy investments.

