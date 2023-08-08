Awakend and BrainTap Sign Global Exclusivity Partnership

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Awakend™, the Utah-based health and wellness direct-to-consumer company, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with BrainTap®, the leading company in brain fitness and building neuroplasticity.

(PRNewswire)

This partnership facilitates two mission-driven movements as they join forces to create greater impact on mental and physical health. Awakend takes an exceptional approach to wellness by synergistically pairing revolutionary products with educational programs and leading-edge technology. This innovative way of awakening people's innate power to thrive perfectly complements the BrainTap mission to "Better a Billion Brains."

The unparalleled partnership provides Awakend with global exclusivity in the Direct Sales industry, B2B, and Healthcare Professional channels, including exclusivity to sell direct to consumers at the lowest price. Comparatively, it provides an expanded opportunity for growth for all BrainTap affiliates through access to Awakend's science-backed products and programs.

The company's patented one-of-a-kind neurotechnology offers guided visualization sessions and brain fitness experiences to think, sleep, and perform better. The BrainTap technology — backed by decades of neuroscience and research — uses advanced brainwave training and guided visualization techniques to calm the body and optimize the brain, with one study showing an average 38.5% improvement on the stress index scale after just one session (Global Advances in Health and Medicine Volume 9, 2020. DOI: 10.1177/2164956120912849). In answer to today's fast-paced and stressful world, BrainTap empowers users to fully rest and recharge in 20 minutes a day, allowing them to take control of their mental and emotional well-being for a happier, healthier, more successful life.

Through this dynamic collaboration, Patrick K. Porter Ph.D., founder of BrainTap, will assume the position of AWAKENDself Board Chairman. AWAKENDself is one of the three pillars of Awakend and focuses on building the programs, tools and technology to help their community of members unlock their innate ability to heal, grow and thrive in all areas of their lives.

Awakend also welcomes BrainTap Chief Revenue Officer and Co-President Paul Magistri as Awakend Chief Revenue Officer. Paul has extensive experience in the direct sales industry. He will play an instrumental role in integrating the power of BrainTap into the direct selling channel, leveraging Awakend's growing base of independent sales representatives.

Awakend Founder and Chief Executive Officer Rodney James commented, "We believe this partnership is incredibly unique and disruptive not only for the network marketing industry but for the entire world. Our strategic alliance with BrainTap aligns perfectly with our goal to awaken people to the innate power they possess to create their most abundant life, and the BrainTap next-level technology is a way to help make that happen."

"BrainTap has always been dedicated to optimizing brain health and transforming lives through cutting-edge technology and holistic approaches," remarked Dr. Patrick Porter, founder of BrainTap. "Our journey has been one of continuous growth and learning, and now we have found the perfect partner in Awakend to take this vision to extraordinary heights. Awakend shares our passion for empowering individuals worldwide to lead fulfilling lives, and their expertise in synergistic wellness products and programs are second to none. Together, we are joining forces to create comprehensive solutions to revolutionize how human beings nurture mind, body, and soul."

About Awakend

Awakend is a movement that was created to wake people up to their innate power to create a life of abundance. The company leverages its synergistically formulated products, healthy living programs, and life-changing technology to provide a revolutionary breakthrough in the mind-body connection. By embracing this connection, Awakend furthers the relationship between health, self, and wealth, allowing one to "awaken" their power within and tap into their internal ability to heal all areas of their lives. Through our independent affiliate sales force, Awakend provides a rewarding financial opportunity by sharing the company's unmatched wellness products, tools, and technology.

About BrainTap

BrainTap® is the leading brain fitness app platform. The company's unique technology improves neuroplasticity through audio sessions led by renowned health and wellness experts across mental health, longevity, endurance, nutrition, and more. The BrainTap App features unparalleled brainwave entrainment technology combined with guided visualization. Users can upgrade their experience with the BrainTap Headset, which works in concert with the audio sessions. The headset provides auricular therapy and varied light frequencies that dose the eyes and ears with energy, promoting healing and overall well-being. This one-of-a-kind brain training experience helps users to think, sleep, and perform better anytime, anywhere. More than 7 million sessions have been played and BrainTap is trusted by over 2,600 healthcare professionals. BrainTap is available via monthly subscription and offers users more than 2,000 original audio sessions in 12 languages within its mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices. BrainTap has been featured in Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, Fortune, Health, Inc., People, The Wall Street Journal and more.

For media inquiries about Awakend, please contact:

Mindy Eardley

Director of Communications

Tel: 1-801-573-4818

mindy@awakendnation.com

BraintTap Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Awakend