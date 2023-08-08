NATSO, SIGMA URGE IRS TO ADOPT STRINGENT LIFECYCLE GREENHOUSE GAS MODELING REQUIREMENTS FOR SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL (SAF)

CORSIA Modeling Requirement Adheres to Congressional Intent

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing America's travel plazas and truckstops, and SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, urged the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to uphold Congressional intent and subject sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to the stringent lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions modeling requirements of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) as it implements the tax credits enacted under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The following statement can be attributed to David Fialkov, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs for NATSO and SIGMA.

"The CORSIA modeling requirements for SAF are a fundamental underpinning of the statutory scheme that Congress created for biofuels within the IRA. Because renewable diesel and SAF utilize the same limited feedstocks, and renewable diesel is more efficient and environmentally compelling than SAF, Congress stipulated that SAF should only get a higher tax credit if it can meet higher environmental standards. Inviting industry to disregard CORSIA would represent an affirmative decision by the Biden Administration to increase diesel emissions and increase fuel prices.

"Until there is tax parity between sustainable aviation fuel and other biofuels, SAF producers will threaten to siphon feedstocks away from those biofuels used in over-the-road transportation, potentially eliminating America's biodiesel and renewable diesel market.

"Several of the world's leading environmental groups and non-governmental organizations have also repeatedly urged the IRS to require that SAF be subjected to the CORSIA modeling requirements, including the International Council on Clean Transportation, the World Wildlife Fund, and the Environmental Defense Fund."

