JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the official bank of the Jacksonville Jaguars, TIAA Bank, a brand name for EverBank, N.A., is offering a chance for a trip to London, England this October through the London Getaway Sweepstakes. A new Yield Pledge Money Market, Yield Pledge Online Savings or Basic CD Account could be the ticket for one lucky winner and a guest. Prizes includes roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations for up to four nights and two tickets to see professional football's Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

TIAA Bank is now EverBank - Score a trip to London. (PRNewswire)

A New TIAA Bank Account Could Yield a Lucky Ticket to London in October

The Sweepstakes kicks off Monday, August 7 and runs through midnight on Thursday, September 14. To be eligible, fans must open a new Yield Pledge Money Market, Yield Pledge Online Savings or Basic CD Account by September 7, and deposit and maintain at least $10,000 in the account as of and through September 8, 2023. The $10,000 may not come from an existing TIAA Bank account – funds must originate from outside the Bank. Fans can see official rules and more details, including other ways to enter at TIAABank.com/London.

"Our goal every day is to deliver an advantage for our clients," said Greg Seibly, TIAA Bank's Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited to offer this opportunity to new or existing clients for a chance to visit London and see football on a grand stage. The London Getaway is another fun way clients can get even more from their account."

TIAA Bank is a brand name for EverBank, N.A., Member FDIC.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 18 and older. Entry period for the London Getaway Sweepstakes is from 8/7/23 12:00 a.m. ET to 9/14/23 11:59 p.m. ET. To enter and for Official Rules, alternative method of entry, prize description, odds of winning, and other details visit TIAABank.com/London. One prize will be awarded with a total approximate retail value of $9,000. Sponsor and Administrator: EverBank, N.A., 301 West Bay Street., Jacksonville, Fla. 32202.

About TIAA Bank

TIAA Bank, a brand name for EverBank, N.A., is a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients nationwide. As a pioneer in online banking, we offer convenient digital account access for clients 24/7, in addition to phone banking services and a network of financial centers across Florida. TIAA Bank's commitment is to deliver to our clients high-performing, high-yield solutions backed by exceptional service, always giving them the advantage they expect, to make the most of their money. Visit TIAABank.com or connect and interact with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EverBank, N.A.