Peaxy strengthens sales and marketing leadership, welcomes Mas Fukumoto as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peaxy, a leading cloud software company offering predictive analytic solutions to the electrification and defense industries, today announced the appointment of Mas Fukumoto as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Fukumoto brings over 34 years of experience in energy storage, renewables, and power, and will be responsible for Peaxy's overall commercial strategy and execution.

"Peaxy's early focus on analytics in the battery and energy storage space has led to markedly increased interest in our solutions that help companies enhance safety and performance, improve asset quality, reduce CAPEX and OPEX costs, and accelerate R&D and manufacturing cycles," said Manuel Terranova, Peaxy CEO and President. "I'm excited to welcome Mas to the team. As we scale to support the growing demand for battery intelligence solutions, his significant leadership and deep industry experience make him the ideal leader for Peaxy's next phase of growth."

Mr. Fukumoto is a growth-focused global commercial leader with over three decades of power industry experience in leadership positions at GE and Samsung in the U.S.A., Asia, Middle East and Europe, and involved with lithium-ion batteries and energy storage since 2010. His roles have spanned across battery, energy storage system, renewables and conventional power technologies. Most recently, Mr. Fukumoto was Samsung SDI's Senior Vice President of Energy Storage Systems for the Americas.

Mr. Fukumoto holds a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Lehigh University, and completed multiple GE leadership programs and Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management's Corporate Strategy Program.

Founded in 2012, Peaxy is a leading cloud software company that specializes in unlocking the maximum value from industrial battery data through AI, machine learning and predictive analytics. Peaxy Lifecycle Intelligence (PLI), the company's flagship solution, provides cloud-based, at-scale, lifecycle analytics and a unified data vision to streamline battery research and development, manufacturing, integration, and field operations. For more information, please visit www.peaxy.net.

