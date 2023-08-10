Supermicro Announces High Volume Production of E3.S All-Flash Storage Portfolio with New CXL Memory Expansion Offerings

Rich Set of New Systems to Support E3.S All-Flash Solutions and E3.S CXL Memory Module (CMM) Expansion Solutions with E3.S Drives Available from Every Flash Vendor, Increasing Customer Flexibility and Choice

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is delivering a high-throughput, low latency E3.S storage solutions supporting the industry's first PCIe® Gen5 drives and CXL modules to meet the demands of large AI Training and HPC clusters, where massive amounts of unstructured data must be delivered to the GPUs and CPUs to achieve faster results.

Supermicro E3.S Petascale All Flash NVMe Storage Systems (PRNewswire)

Supermicro's Petascale systems are a new class of storage servers supporting the latest industry standard E3.S (7.5mm) Gen 5 NVMe drives from leading storage vendors for up to 256TB of high throughput, low latency storage in 1U or up to a half petabyte in 2U. Inside, Supermicro's innovative symmetrical architecture reduced latency by ensuring the shortest signal paths for data and maximized airflow over critical components, allowing them to run at optimal speeds. With these new systems, a standard rack can now hold over 20 Petabytes of capacity for high throughput NVMe-oF™ (NVMe™ over Fabrics) configurations, ensuring that GPUs remain saturated with data. Systems are available with either the 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors or 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors.

"Supermicro continues to add to its industry leading AI rack scale solutions with the addition of the latest in storage technology," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. "Our broad range of high-performance AI solutions has been enhanced with NVMe based Petabyte scale storage to deliver maximum performance and capacities for our customers training large AI models and HPC environments. These solutions are now shipping in volume worldwide. With our Rack Scale Total IT solutions, we deliver turnkey or custom solutions, including liquid cooling, that are tuned to various workloads and are ready to deploy on day one."

Supermicro's Petascale systems are the first in the industry to support up to 4x E3.S 2T (15 mm) CMM devices on Intel and AMD based platforms. These systems now enable memory cache coherency between CPU memory and PCIe attached DDR based memory devices. The new lineup of optimized storage systems includes 1U servers supporting up to 16 hot-swap E3.S drives, or eight E3.S drives, plus four E3.S 2T 16.8mm bays for CMM and other emerging modular devices. The 2U servers support up to 32 hot-swap E3.S drives with both single-processor and dual-processor models. The dual-processor models support the latest 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, while the single-processor models support the latest 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors.

Customers will experience increased performance with these latest technologies. These systems all include PCIe 5.0 (2X the performance of PCIe 4.0), 1.5X memory performance of DDR5 compared to DDR4, and up to 1PB in a compact 2U server when 30TB drives become available later this year.

"KIOXIA's CM7 Series E3.S PCIe 5.0 SSDs, when used in the new Supermicro storage servers, are ideal for workloads requiring high performance and capacity," said Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the SSD business unit, KIOXIA America, Inc. "We continue to work closely with Supermicro to provide the memory required to enable the fastest storage servers available for end users that require quick access to large amounts of data."

"Solidigm is proud to partner with Supermicro to deliver the latest high-quality storage solutions. Our QLC E3.S hyper-dense NVMe SSDs have the largest capacity of any drives on the market, ranging from 7.68TB to 61.44TB, to give customers the capacity they need without sacrificing performance," said Greg Matson, VP of Strategy Planning and Marketing at Solidigm. "We continue to work with Supermicro to create storage systems that address high-end requirements for real-world workloads."

Learn more about Supermicro Petascale All Flash NVMe storage solutions at: https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/nvme?pro=generation_new%3DX13%2CH13

See the Supermicro Petascale Storage Systems at the Flash Memory Summit, Santa Clara Convention Center, August 8-10, 2023, Booth 1045.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

