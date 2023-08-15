For the 4th Time, Flip Electronics Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 842 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 340 Percent - Improved 2022 Rank from No. 1831

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Flip Electronics ranks No. 842 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Jason Murphy, Flip CEO remarked, "This recognition by INC is another validation that our business strategy, investments in operations, and as importantly our employees to help energize their contributions are significant to our growth and success. Our culture is the primary driver that allows Flip to be positioned for continued opportunities to provide solutions for our clients to avoid component obsolescence and counterfeit products impacting their supply chain."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Murphy continued, "It was indeed a very good year with over 100% revenue growth. We added supplier lines and significant inventory investments fueled the growth that supported our growing client base. Our 34 new employees had a tremendous impact on our success with customers and also our community relations activities."

About Flip Electronics

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, Flip Electronics has been an authorized distributor of obsolete semiconductors and electronic components since 2015. Flip works closely with their OEM and contract manufacturer clients considering every aspect of the logistics and supply chain process, delivering exceptional solutions suiting clients' needs. These services help avoid costly shutdowns and provide customers with confidence in knowing they are not dealing in the grey market. With industry-leading suppliers, knowledge, and supply chain management expertise, Flip assists clients in the sourcing, pricing, and delivery of all their component needs. In addition, Flip's focus on global trends in manufacturing makes it a leader in the electronics industry. Learn more at Flipelectronics.com, call 800.958.4578, or email info@flipelectronics.com.

