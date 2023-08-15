Swiftly Systems Launches Alcohol Cashback Program as Premier Solution for Brands Looking to Maximize Consumer Engagement and Advertising Opportunity

With Swiftly's Alcohol Cashback Program, retailers and alcohol brands can provide a seamless digital solution for consumers on mobile apps, while driving increased revenue and ensuring compliance with state and local regulatory laws

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly®, a leading retail technology company providing innovative omnichannel solutions for retailers, today announced the launch of its Alcohol Cashback Program. This new solution redefines the traditional rebate process, delivering consumers a streamlined digital experience including the ability to access rebates within hours via PayPal or Venmo. Boasting seamless integration with a retailers existing app or web solutions, Swiftly's Alcohol Cashback Program unlocks new lucrative opportunities for retailers to capture incremental sales and profits while more effectively competing on price.

With $283 billion in annual sales, the Alcoholic Drinks market is expected to grow 5.6% annually by 2027. This illustrates a massive opportunity for both retailers and alcohol brands, provided they have the tools in place to navigate this highly competitive landscape and ensure compliance with complex regulatory laws. According to a recent study from Swiftly, over 70% of consumers confirmed that they would be more inclined to shop with a retailer, or purchase from a brand that provides alcohol rebates. Additionally, almost half (49%) of those surveyed indicated that simplifying the process would increase rebate use. With a finger on the pulse of cultural spending habits across retail ecosystems, Swiftly's technology has the proven ability to enhance how brands interact with modern customers while meeting their evolving needs.

Today, Swiftly is disrupting the alcohol industry. Historically, alcohol brands have had more challenges marketing in comparison to other consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories. This is due to the fact that brands have generally been limited in their ability to drive awareness around rebates, which has also impacted their ability to drive trials of new products. Swiftly's comprehensive platform, however, unlocks this untapped potential, enabling advertisers to present brand-funded alcohol offers across an expansive and ever-growing network of retailers.

Through Swiftly's advanced targeting capabilities and robust advertising platform, advertisers can increase visibility, boost redemption rates, and stimulate the trial of new products. Comprehensive measurement and reporting systems equip advertisers with valuable consumer insights, aiding data-driven decision-making and understanding of category share, basket analysis, and buyer behavior.

"In the continually evolving retail technology landscape, Swiftly remains dedicated to delivering a truly integrated omnichannel shopping experience," shared Sean Turner, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Swiftly. "Our Alcohol Cashback Program is transforming how consumers save on alcohol purchases, while equipping our partners to elevate brand awareness, stimulate revenue growth, and assert category dominance."

The Save Mart Companies (TSMC), a California-based grocer that operates approximately 200 stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx in California and Western Nevada, is the pilot partner to launch Swiftly's Alcohol Cashback program on their mobile apps. By removing friction and distilling the historically cumbersome and manual rebates process into a few simple clicks, TSMC customers can now effortlessly peruse available rebates, activate them digitally before purchase, and easily provide their loyalty ID at the point of sale. The program further streamlines the shopping experience by allowing customers to cash out their savings in a matter of hours via PayPal or Venmo, instead of waiting weeks for their rebate through the traditional mail-in process.

"Swiftly's Alcohol Cashback Program unlocks a significant opportunity for TSMC shoppers to save even more while enabling our stores and alcohol brand partners to excel and profit within the complex and highly regulated adult beverage industry," said Tamara Pattison, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at TSMC. "Swiftly not only provides a comprehensive solution for managing alcohol rebates, but also delivers customers with the seamless experience and accelerated digital payout options they desire, all through the convenience of the same mobile app they use to save in-store with digital coupons, cash back rewards and weekly specials."

Swiftly's Alcohol Cashback Program navigates the legal intricacies surrounding alcohol purchases. As a third-party intermediary, Swiftly allows alcohol brands to collaborate with retailers and tap into retail media networks, circumventing direct transactions and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly offers innovative solutions that drive retail engagement and enable retailers to own the digital relationship with their customer. Swiftly's Retail Tools, Mobile Platforms, Analytics Tools, and Retail Media Network enables retailers to accelerate sales and build loyalty while enabling brands to reach more shoppers and amplify campaigns using the power of 1st party data. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is democratizing retail technology and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace. For more information, please visit www.swiftly.com.

The Save Mart Companies, a Kingswood Capital Management, LP portfolio company and a California- based grocer, operates approximately 200 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in California and Western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the Company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries ("SSI"), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. Proud to be California's largest regional, full-service grocery chain throughout the region, the Company and its 14,000 team members take extra care to help provide customers with the freshest foods for their families at affordable prices. For more information on the company, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.

