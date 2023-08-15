WALDORF ASTORIA WASHINGTON DC TO LAUNCH THE PAWSIDENTIAL SUITE PACKAGE

Waldorf Astoria Washington DC to Release Pet Package in Honor of International Dog Day on August 26

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of D.C.'s most dog-friendly properties and once the home of the Old Post Office, The Waldorf Astoria Washington DC will officially debut its PAWsidential Suite Package for everyone's tail-wagging best friend on August 26 (International Dog Day).

The package includes a two-night stay on property in a signature suite, access to mailman costumes and an Instagrammable photo-opp in front of the property's historic old mailboxes, an exclusive partnership with Bond Vet with access to discounted telehealth appointments, and an on-call dedicated pet concierge to ensure your furry friend is treated like the VIP (Very Important Pet) they are.

"A dog-lover myself, I am looking forward to the launch of the PAWsidential Suite Package at our already pet-friendly property," said General Manager Senih Geray. "We want to ensure the same level of service reaches the four-legged friends of our guests as it does the guests themselves. As we curated the package we wanted to make it unique to the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC with nods to both the larger Waldorf brand and the property's history as the Old Post Office. We have no doubt dogs will be reluctant to go home after experiencing the effortless luxury and attention to detail that we pride ourselves on."

The full package includes the following:

Minimum two-night stay in a signature suite

PAGERIE , customized bedding, treats, and a dog robe A welcome package featuring high-end amenities from the first ultra-luxury fashion house for pets,, customized bedding, treats, and a dog robe

Access to costumes and photo-opp in front of the old mailboxes

Bond Vet for telehealth appointments Exclusive access and discounted access tofor telehealth appointments

Access to pet concierge to provide recommendations on things to do or answer any questions about the pet scene in D.C.

The package is available to book starting on Saturday, August 26 by calling the property directly (202) 695-1100.

Images can be found here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OsBbAkZKAUBczUocX-Zc0mKg-_MvxUlj?usp=drive_link (Photo Credit: Cameron Whitman Photography, LLC).

About Waldorf Astoria Washington DC

Waldorf Astoria, known for effortless luxury rooted in elegant service, has arrived in Washington, D.C. in one of Pennsylvania Avenue's most iconic buildings. The nation's Old Post Office, an architectural treasure noted for its historic grandeur and listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, is newly reimagined as Waldorf Astoria Washington DC, the new home for the most consequential events, groundbreaking meetings, and unforgettable experiences like the newly opened Tasting Salon in the nation's capital. This hotel joins an impressive list of renowned Hilton luxury properties around the world.

