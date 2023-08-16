Daniel Murphy, a General Manager at The Helper Bees, is appointed to serve on federal Family Caregiving Advisory Council

With his decades of experience in senior care, Murphy will advise government agencies on improvements for the caregiving industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Helper Bees , an in-home care platform empowering older Americans to age in place and live independently, is announcing its general manager, Daniel Murphy, was appointed to serve on the federal Family Caregiving Advisory Council. Enacted by the passage of the Recognize, Assist, Include, Support, and Engage Family Caregivers Act (RAISE Family Caregivers Act) in 2017, the Family Caregiving Advisory Council makes recommendations to the Administrator of ACL/Assistant Secretary for Aging on how to support and improve the lives of family caregivers. An Army veteran who transitioned to private sector roles in the aging in-place industry, Murphy brings 25+ years of leadership experience to the Council.

"My experiences in the military led me to the home healthcare industry when I transitioned to the private sector, where I continue to serve others," said Murphy. "I've spent the past decade in the aging services industry, helping families, insurance companies and policymakers deliver better care for veterans and older Americans who deserve quality care. I look forward to working with other members of the Council, advising on solutions to improve caregiving."

Murphy currently serves as the GM of SaaS Solutions for The Helper Bees, which acquired healthAlign — a company he co-founded — in 2021. The Helper Bees empowers aging-in-place by providing products and services to insurers, homecare agencies and the older adults and their caregivers. Leading home care agencies already license The Helper Bees software, which solves for the administrative burdens of credentialing, fulfilling and reimbursements — all while reducing costs. Homecare agencies and their clients also benefit by accessing The Helper Bees' network of 20,000+ vetted providers who address social determinants of health by providing services such as meal delivery, lawn care and more.

Murphy also served as National Director of Population Health Product and Strategy for Maxim, one of the nation's largest home healthcare providers. In this role, he led the implementation of in-home programming for high-need populations. These programs launched in more than seven states, and by 2019, Maxim's teams of nurses and nurse practitioners were completing more than 200 in-home visits/day.

In this same role, Murphy supported Maxim's Public Policy team, where he worked with federal and state policymakers. Notably, in the State of Michigan, Murphy successfully lobbied state agencies to implement better models of aging care for high-need veterans on Medicaid. This effort stemmed from his team's work at Michigan's state-run veterans home in Grand Rapids.

Concurrent to his work at The Helper Bees, Daniel leads Oath Aging Care to assist older veterans and their families successfully age at home. Oath has partnered with the Department of Veterans Affairs to pilot new programs across four VA Medical Centers.

Murphy's appointment on the Family Advisory Council begins in 2023, and he will serve through 2026.

About The Helper Bees

The Helper Bees is America's aging-in-place platform. We work with plans and providers to make the process of deploying in-home care more seamless, resulting in cost savings for plans and better access to in-home services for your members. Leading insurance providers already use our technology to streamline credentialing, fulfillment and payments. And, our vast in-home care network, known as our "helper bees," provides older adults with the non-medical services they need, from pest control, to meal delivery to home modification and more. With the Helper Bees, we're ready to help health insurance providers offer the best in-home care so that millions of Americans can age in place and live with dignity. Let us help at thehelperbees.com .

