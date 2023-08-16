HOT POCKETS® TEAMS UP WITH EMMY-NOMINATED SERIES HOT ONES™ TO CREATE THE HOTTEST HOT POCKET EVER

Four new tongue-torching recipes will put heat lovers to the test with authentic Hot Ones™ flavors from Heatonist

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all heat lovers and spice fanatics: Are you ready for this? HOT POCKETS® is teaming up with First We Feast's™ spiciest YouTube interview show, Hot Ones™, to create the hottest Hot Pocket ever! It will be featured as part of four NEW tongue-tingling recipes that combine the gooey goodness of HOT POCKETS with the iconic flavors Hot Ones™ fanatics know and love.

On behalf of HOT POCKETS® (PRNewswire)

Nothing gets your blood pumping like the delicious heat of a good spicy snack. Challenging tastebuds with an explosive burst of flavor, this fiery POCKETS and Hot Ones™ collaboration caters to the increasing demand for bold and spicy experiences.

"We're focused on pushing boundaries in culture to engage HOT POCKETS fans in hyper relevant ways," said Bryan Waddell, Brand Marketing Manager, HOT POCKETS. "Our collaboration with Hot Ones™ combines that brand promise with their unquestioned authority on heat to deliver a truly unique and impactful snacking experience."

These four new spicy HOT POCKETS recipes bring the heat with authentic Hot Ones™ hot sauces from Heatonist that all pack a deliciously fiery punch, baked in a crispy buttery crust. This drool-worthy lineup includes:

HOT POCKETS Spicy Garlic Chicken & Bacon featuring Hot Ones™ The Classic™ Garlic Fresno : Perfect for a milder experience with chicken, bacon, and a lively sauce packing Fresno chiles and a punch of garlic to give a sweet heat lift.

HOT POCKETS Smoky Green Chile Cheesesteak featuring Hot Ones™ Los Calientes™ Verde : A satisfying cheesesteak that turns up the heat with a delicious, smoky blend of serrano and habanero chiles.

HOT POCKETS Hot Habanero Pepperoni and Sausage featuring Hot Ones™ Los Calientes Rojo : A spicy, meaty medley of pepperoni and sausage, sizzling with the flavor of smoked red jalapeños and habanero chiles.

HOT POCKETS Fiery Hot Pepperoni featuring Hot Ones™ The Last Dab™: Apollo: Our hottest HOT POCKETS sandwich ever! Made to light your tongue aflame with the sweet and earthy fire of the Last Dab: Apollo, made from the Apollo Pepper.

To celebrate this red-hot collab, HOT POCKETS will make an unexpectedly hot appearance on a special episode of Hot Ones™ in October.

"First We Feast and Hot Ones™ are excited to team up with HOT POCKETS to bring our fans a spicy new way to experience the show's famous hot sauces from Heatonist," said Hot Ones creator and First We Feast General Manager Chris Schonberger. "With the launch of brand-new HOT POCKETS, fans can taste the heat for themselves at home, and catch the hand-held snack on a special episode of Hot Ones this fall."

Beginning in September, check out retailers nationwide where HOT POCKETS are sold to get your hands on the Spicy Garlic Chicken & Bacon, Smoky Green Chile Cheesesteak and Hot Habanero Pepperoni & Sausage flavors. All three are available for an MSRP of $3.29 (prices vary by retailer).

No Hot Ones™ challenge is complete without the legendary Last Dab. However, HOT POCKETS Fiery Hot Pepperoni featuring The Last Dab: Apollo is too hot to find in your local frozen food aisle and will be exclusively available via Gopuff for an MSRP of $5.49.

Fans can take on a delicious Hot Ones™ challenge of their own by using #HotOnesChallenge and tagging @HotPockets and @HotOnesGameShow on their favorite social media platforms. To learn more, visit https://www.goodnes.com/hot-pockets/hot-ones/.

Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio is in nearly every home in the U.S. and includes some of the most recognizable brands such as Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disrupters like Essentia and Sweet Earth. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé and Starbucks Coffee. As part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — Nestlé USA has been named among Fast Company's "Best Workplace for Innovators" for two consecutive years. For more information, visit Nestleusa.com.

About First We Feast

Founded in 2012, First We Feast views food as an illuminating lens into pop culture, music, travel and more through its innovative slate of food-driven video franchises. Part of Complex Networks, First We Feast's YouTube channel is home to flagship series, including but not limited to Hot Ones ™, The Burger Show, Feast Mansion, Tacos Con Todo, Gochi Gang, and Coneheads, which drives a community of 12 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 2 billion views to date. With a thriving eight-figure commerce business, First We Feast launched hot sauces, Truth or Dab The Game, a footwear collection with Reebok, "Hot Ones: The Game Show" on truTV, and much more. First We Feast's slate of original programming has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including an Emmy nomination for "Hot Ones"; multiple Shorty Awards; the 2020 and 2019 Webby Award for Food & Drink; and the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog.

Hot Ones™ logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hot Pockets