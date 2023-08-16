VitalTech Honored Among the Nation's Fastest-Growing Companies on the Inc. 5000 List

VitalTech's Exceptional Growth Lands Them in the Top 10% of the Prestigious Inc. 5000 Ranking

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalTech, the , market leader in enterprise virtual care solutions, is thrilled to announce its achievement of being recognized on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. , The Inc. 5000 list is renowned as the most prestigious ranking of America's private enterprises, showcasing those that have exhibited remarkable growth and success over the years. With a commitment to driving innovation and excellence, VitalTech has secured its position in the top 10% of this distinguished list, coming in at the 327 position of the 5000 businesses that qualified for the ranking. The prestigious list provides a unique view of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Many household brand names, including Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia, gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Steven Scott, CEO of VitalTech, expressed his gratitude and excitement for this remarkable achievement, stating, "Being included in the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team at VitalTech. Our journey has been fueled by a passion for revolutionizing the virtual care landscape and providing cutting-edge solutions to our valued clients. This recognition reflects our commitment to pushing boundaries and exceeding expectations."

VitalTech's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list showcases its ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving business landscape. As a company that embraces innovation and consistently delivers superior results, VitalTech continues to set new standards within the industry.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The team at VitalTech is honored to stand among other remarkable companies that have displayed exceptional growth and innovation across various industries. The Inc. 5000 recognition serves as a reminder of the milestones achieved, while also motivating the team to continue pushing the envelope and setting new benchmarks for success.

About VitalTech

VitalTech develops solutions that empower patients to better care for their health and wellness while enabling care teams to monitor, manage and care for patients remotely. Our proprietary platform enables health systems, managed care organizations, home health agencies, physicians, and senior living facilities to automate clinical workflows while improving health outcomes, increasing patient safety, and lowering the cost of care. Our suite of easy-to-use solutions increases patient engagement and compliance. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and client satisfaction, VitalTech has become a trailblazing force in the virtual care space. For more information or a free consultation, please visit www.vitaltech.com or reach out to marketing@vitaltech.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

