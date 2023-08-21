The Reigning Champ of Real Estate Advertising Returns to the Field

Coldwell Banker Tentpole Ad Strategy Moves to Football for First Time in 2023

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an AnywhereSM (NYSE: HOUS) brand, announces the continuation of its award-winning "Dream" ad campaign, designed to uncork the housing market by inspiring sellers to list their home and make the move they always dreamed of. The refreshed ad will air on select Thursday nights on a streaming service this fall during the football season, giving millions of fans across the nation an opportunity to envision their dream home.

(PRNewsfoto/Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC) (PRNewswire)

The Coldwell Banker brand's national advertising has been ranked the #1 rated real estate ad for 11 years in a row by ACE Metrix and this digital-first strategy gives Coldwell Banker the opportunity to expand from more traditional media avenues and focus on the highly targeted and measurable platforms of Hulu, YouTube and others; social media and search engine campaigns; and a digital content partnership with Modern Luxury.

Alongside the refreshed ad, Coldwell Banker® will be re-engaging viewers with a campaign extension titled the "Move Meter Match-Up," a video and social media series comparing cities of the football team matchups each week in real estate terms, not just touchdowns. The campaign extension encourages viewers to compare cost and quality of living for cities in America with the brand's exclusive Move Meter on coldwellbanker.com and Coldwell Banker agent websites. Additionally, this extension has been designed to allow localization by the Coldwell Banker network, bringing a real estate angle to local sports matchups across the country.

The ad launches in conjunction with a localized asset campaign intended to deepen branding efforts across the network, amplifying consumer reach like never before. Over 100 pieces of customizable marketing materials are now available to the vast Coldwell Banker network, allowing local real estate offices to create their own versions of brand video, social assets and print integrations and ensuring a unified front of national branding at the community level.

Already a recognized industry champion, the Coldwell Banker brand was recently honored in 2023 with a Gold Stevie® Award in the Marketing Campaign of the Year – Real Estate category for the "Dream" ad campaign in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program.

For 117 years, Coldwell Banker has remained dedicated to guiding consumers home and helping affiliated agents reach new heights of success. Along with the "Dream" ad, the brand continues to offer its network of 100,000 agents a suite of technology and products including the Marketing Center, designed to automate marketing, promote services and showcase listings and Custom Video, a video customization capability that enables affiliated companies to create personalized national ads and fully localized Coldwell Banker videos with custom imagery that appeals directly to their market. According to Quester Real Estate Consumer Research in 2022, consumers who watched Coldwell Banker advertising were 3x more likely to work with a Coldwell Banker affiliated agent.

QUOTES:

"I am thrilled to see the continuation of the "Dream" ad campaign kick off during the upcoming football season – there truly is no other brand doing it like Coldwell Banker! For more than a decade the Coldwell Banker brand has been the game-changing frontrunner in the real estate advertising field with our historically innovative approach. We will have the ability to stream advertising to more than 8 million viewers per game each weeknight that our ad airs allowing us to directly connect with a wider audience of consumers in search of their dream home. For 117 years, our dedication to guiding consumers home drives us to stay ahead of industry trends and use those insights to build effective campaigns that ultimately make a difference for consumers navigating the market and agents working in the industry."

- David Marine, CMO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 39 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. The Coldwell Banker brand is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2023 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

Media Inquiries:

Athena Snow Paola Bahena Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC G&S for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC 973.407.5590 813.838.4383 athena.snow@anywhere.re pbahena@gscommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC