24 Seven Acquires IT Staffing Firm The Cydio Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held, digital marketing and creative recruiting firms, is excited to announce the acquisition of IT staffing firm The Cydio Group. Founded by two software engineers in 2006, The Cydio Group has provided premier IT talent for some of the world's most iconic companies. Named an INC 5000 Fastest Growing US Company for five consecutive years, The Cydio Group's industry insight and strategic recruiting have led to the successful placement of countless IT professionals for permanent placement, contract and contract-to-hire roles.

"The interconnectedness of the IT, digital marketing and creative industries today demands a holistic approach to talent solutions," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "Welcoming The Cydio Group into our family of brands enables us to deliver seamless end-to-end services to clients seeking comprehensive solutions for all their digital needs."

This marks 24 Seven's second acquisition of 2023. The integration of an IT staffing organization into 24 Seven's robust suite of existing specialized services comes at a time when AI advancements are transforming businesses and driving innovation across all sectors.

"As companies increasingly embrace technology-driven solutions, the demand for skilled IT professionals will only continue to rise, and we will be fully equipped to provide the top-tier talent necessary to meet this growing need," Donnarumma added. "The Cydio Group has consistently demonstrated an impressive track record of identifying and securing the absolute best IT talent for clients."

"We're thrilled to join 24 Seven, as this acquisition signifies an extraordinary new chapter in our journey," said Curt Sterling, cofounder of The Cydio Group. "By combining our expertise in IT staffing with 24 Seven's extensive global reach in the digital marketing and creative industries, we can provide unparalleled – and integrated – talent solutions to any business navigating the rapidly evolving digital landscape."

24 Seven partners with companies to get digital marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Our robust suite of service offerings enables us to identify customized talent solutions for any situation.

In addition to The Cydio Group, the 24 Seven family of brands includes these subsidiaries:

The Sage Group provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries.

SketchDeck is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place. is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place.

Simplicity Consulting helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications and project management. helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications and project management.

Marketers That Matter® is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights. is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights.

