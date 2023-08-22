GigaStar, a Next-Generation Marketplace for YouTube Creators and Fans, Announces Institutional Interest from Hedge Fund Ananke Capital

GigaStar's model, which lowers the barriers of entry for individuals to invest in the Creator Economy, draws attention from institutional investors seeking alpha uncorrelated to the S&P

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaStar, a startup bringing YouTube Creators and Fans together as partners through its next-generation marketplace, has received interest from Ananke Capital as an investor looking to gain institutional exposure to the Creator Economy.

Through GigaStar Market , an SEC registered funding portal, which operates a crowdfunding platform under Reg CF, YouTube Creators can transform Fans into strategic investors by offering them a percentage of their YouTube channel's potential future revenue. Investors should familiarize themselves with the risks of loss, including liquidity risks, and the potential loss of their investment.

GigaStar Market has launched five YouTube Creator offerings to date, raising $1.1M+ on the platform with 10,000+ investors, and a sixth offering in the pipeline. Ananke Capital's Singularity Fund I has decided to allocate $100K to invest in YouTube Creators on the GigaStar Market platform, with interest in trading in GigaStar's secondary market. The secondary market is currently expected to launch in June of 2024.

"GigaStar is creating a new investment category by securitizing future revenue within the Creator Economy", said GigaStar CEO, Hazem Dawani. "Looking forward, we anticipate that more institutions like Ananke Capital will recognize the portfolio potential of YouTube channels as investable assets. GigaStar Market is the only regulated platform that can offer these assets today."

"Ananke was searching for a modern, highly scalable, and accessible way to invest in the Creator Economy. GigaStar is currently the only institutional-grade technology that achieves this goal.", said Tim Gorham, Principal of Ananke Capital. "GigaStar Market offers income-generating investment assets with low correlation to traditional equity markets, adding diversification to our strategy. This technology is exactly what our fund was looking for."

About GigaStar

GigaStar fuels human creativity by bringing YouTube Creators and Fans together as partners in revenue-sharing securities. Fans can invest in YouTube Creators to support their channel's future, unlock special perks, and share in the Creator's journey. GigaStar leverages blockchain technology to give Creators streamlined access to funding, a new way to innovate Fan engagement, and the potential to bolster channel growth by transforming thousands of their fans into an army of promoters. Learn more at https://gigastar.io and join the GigaStar Discord at https://discord.gg/gigastar . Explore GigaStar Market at https://gigastarmarket.io/ .

About Ananke

Ananke Capital was founded on July 4th, 2021 by Principal Tim Gorham, an executive with fifteen years of professional experience focusing on volatility trading and market making. With the investment objective of achieving meaningful returns with the lowest volatility possible, Ananke Capital primarily focuses on Digital Assets and utilizes an Edge Based, 3rd Generation, Volatility Trading System with exceptionally low internal costs. For more information about Ananke Capital email info@anankecap.com .

Creator Networks, Inc.(dba GigaStar). GigaStar is the Parent Company of GigaStar Portal, LLC (dba GigaStar Market), an SEC registered funding portal member of FINRA, and GigaStar Technologies LLC, offering blockchain and smart contract solutions via GigaStar Portfolio. Investment offerings are speculative, illiquid, and involve a high degree of risk, including the risk of loss of your entire investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

