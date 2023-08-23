Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

GUIYANG, China, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total net revenues in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB2,062.0 million ( US$284.4 million ), an increase of 23.5% from RMB1,670.1 million in the same period of 2022.





Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB609.0 million ( US$84.0 million ), compared with RMB12.7 million in the same period of 2022.





Non-GAAP adjusted net income [1] in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB722.7 million ( US$99.7 million ), an increase of 170.8% from RMB266.9 million in the same period of 2022.





Fulfilled orders [2] in the second quarter of 2023 reached 40.2 million, an increase of 44.5% from 27.8 million in the same period of 2022.





Average shipper MAUs[3] in the second quarter of 2023 reached 2.00 million, an increase of 30.5% from 1.53 million in the same period of 2022.

"Reinforced by our leading market position, our growth was robust in the second quarter of 2023, propelling further gains in market share amid a slow macroeconomic recovery," said Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FTA. "Our business continued to scale as we made considerable headway on user acquisition, with average shipper MAUs reaching a new milestone of two million, which demonstrates our visionary strategy and outstanding execution. Our commitment to creating value for shippers and truckers serves as the foundation of our business, positioning us to continue capturing opportunities in the vast digital freight market to deliver sustainable revenue growth."

Mr. Simon Cai, Chief Financial Officer of FTA, commented, "We are pleased with the solid growth momentum we achieved in the second quarter, with strong year-over-year growth of 23.5% and 170.8% for revenue and non-GAAP adjusted net income, respectively, outstripping market expectations again. We expect to reap additional benefits as we accelerate our progress to an optimized revenue structure with increasing contribution from transaction commissions, and continue to improve both monetization and operational efficiencies. Moving forward, we will remain disciplined in our efforts to sustain our growth and enhance our profitability while driving further value for our different stakeholders."

[1] Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income/(loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions and (iv) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] Fulfilled orders on our platform in a given period are defined as all shipping orders matched through our platform during such period but exclude (i) shipping orders that are subsequently canceled and (ii) shipping orders for which our users failed to specify any freight prices as there are substantial uncertainties as to whether the shipping orders are fulfilled. [3] Average shipper MAUs in a given period are calculated by dividing (i) the sum of shipper MAUs for each month of a given period by (ii) the number of months in a given period. Shipper MAUs are defined as the number of active shippers on our platform in a given month. Active shippers are defined as the aggregate number of registered shipper accounts that have posted at least one shipping order on our platform during a given period.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net Revenues (including value added taxes, or "VAT", of RMB896.6 million and RMB953.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 2023, respectively). Total net revenues in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB2,062.0 million (US$284.4 million), representing an increase of 23.5% from RMB1,670.1 million in the same period of 2022, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from freight matching services.

Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB1,731.2 million (US$238.7 million), representing an increase of 22.8% from RMB1,409.6 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from freight brokerage service as well as continued growth in transaction commissions.

Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB948.9 million ( US$130.9 million ), an increase of 11.6% from RMB850.2 million in the same period of 2022, primarily attributable to continued growth in transaction volume as a result of expanded user coverage.





Freight listing service . Revenues from freight listing service in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB227.1 million ( US$31.3 million ), an increase of 7.3% from RMB211.7 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to an increase in total paying members.





Transaction commission. Revenues from transaction commissions amounted to RMB555.2 million ( US$76.6 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 59.6% from RMB347.8 million in the same period of 2022, primarily driven by an increase in order volume as well as an improvement in commission order coverage.

Value-added services. Revenues from value-added services in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB330.8 million (US$45.6 million), an increase of 27.0% from RMB260.4 million in the same period of 2022, mainly attributable to an increase in revenues from credit solutions and other value-added services.

Cost of Revenues (including VAT net of refund of VAT of RMB672.8 million and RMB774.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 2023, respectively). Cost of revenues in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB975.3 million (US$134.5 million), compared with RMB925.9 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, and net of tax refunds from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of refunds totaled RMB879.3 million, representing an increase of 4.0% from RMB845.4 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the continued increase in transaction activities involving our freight brokerage service.

Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB281.8 million (US$38.9 million), compared with RMB196.2 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in advertising and marketing expenses for user acquisitions.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB201.7 million (US$27.8 million), compared with RMB344.8 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower share-based compensation expenses.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB223.7 million (US$30.8 million), compared with RMB216.4 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher salary and benefits expenses.

Income/(Loss) from Operations. Income from operations in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB333.8 million (US$46.0 million), compared with a loss of RMB46.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income.[4] Non-GAAP adjusted operating income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB450.7 million (US$62.2 million), an increase of 113.4% from RMB211.3 million in the same period of 2022.

Net Income. Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB609.0 million (US$84.0 million), compared with RMB12.7 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB722.7 million (US$99.7 million), an increase of 170.8% from RMB266.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS[5] and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS.[6] Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.57 (US$0.08) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.01 in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.68 (US$0.09) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.25 in the same period of 2022.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term investments of RMB27.4 billion (US$3.8 billion) in total, compared with RMB26.3 billion as of December 31, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the total outstanding balance of the on-balance sheet loans, consisting of the total principal amounts and all accrued and unpaid interests (net of provisions) of the loans funded through our small loan company, was RMB3,141.4 million (US$433.2 million), compared with RMB2,648.4 million as of December 31, 2022. The total non-performing loan ratio[7] for these loans was 1.7% as of June 30, 2023, compared with 2.0% as of December 31, 2022.

In the second quarter of 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB707.7 million (US$97.6 million).

[4] Non-GAAP adjusted operating income is defined as income/(loss) from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [5] ADS refers to the American depositary shares, each of which represents 20 Class A ordinary shares. [6] Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS is net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions and (iv) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [7] Non-performing loan ratio is calculated by dividing the outstanding principal and all accrued and unpaid interests of the on-balance sheet loans that were over 90 calendar days past due (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) by the total outstanding principal and all accrued and unpaid interests of the on-balance sheet loans (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) as of a specified date.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB2.16 billion and RMB2.20 billion for the third quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 19.2% to 21.6%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Share Repurchase Update

On March 3, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$500 million of the Company's ADSs during a period of up to 12 months starting from March 13, 2023. As of August 22, 2023, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 19.4 million ADSs for approximately US$124.3 million from the open market under the share repurchase program.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2023, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

Conference Call

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 23, 2023, or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the second quarter of 2023.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-6115 Hong Kong, SAR (toll free): 800-963-976 Hong Kong, SAR: +852-5808-1995 United Kingdom (toll free): 08082389063 Singapore (toll free): 800-120-5863 Access Code: 2653624

The replay will be accessible through August 30, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 4560638

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including freight listing, freight brokerage and online transaction services. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas station operators. With a mission to make logistics smarter, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted operating income as income/(loss) from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income/(loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions and (iv) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions and (iv) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares, respectively. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS as non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of expense that affect its operations. Share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions and tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments have been and may continue to be incurred in its business and are not reflected in the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to operating income/(loss), net income/(loss), net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review FTA's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. FTA's non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: FTA's goal and strategies; FTA's expansion plans; FTA's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in FTA's revenues, costs or expenses; industry landscape of, and trends in, China's road transportation market; competition in FTA's industry; FTA's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; FTA's expectations regarding its relationships with shippers, truckers and other ecosystem participants; FTA's ability to protect its systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; PRC laws, regulations, and policies relating to the road transportation market, as well as general regulatory environment in which FTA operates in China; the results of regulatory review and the duration and impact of any regulatory action taken against FTA; the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks, extreme weather conditions and production constraints brought by electricity rationing measures; general economic and business condition; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)





As of



December 31,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

US$













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

5,137,312

7,071,047

975,142 Restricted cash – current

83,759

84,327

11,629 Short-term investments

21,087,089

17,859,805

2,462,980 Accounts receivable, net

13,015

17,810

2,456 Loans receivable, net

2,648,449

3,141,406

433,220 Prepayments and other current assets

2,034,427

2,079,179

286,732 Total current assets

31,004,051

30,253,574

4,172,159 Restricted cash – non-current

—

10,000

1,379 Long-term investments

—

2,384,485

328,836 Property and equipment, net

108,824

156,628

21,600 Investments in equity investees

1,774,270

1,817,533

250,649 Intangible assets, net

502,421

475,235

65,538 Goodwill

3,124,828

3,124,828

430,933 Deferred tax assets

41,490

42,403

5,848 Operating lease right-of-use assets and land use rights

132,000

112,505

15,515 Other non-current assets

8,427

5,771

796 Total non-current assets

5,692,260

8,129,388

1,121,094 TOTAL ASSETS

36,696,311

38,382,962

5,293,253 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

27,953

34,593

4,771 Amount due to related parties

122,152

126,733

17,477 Prepaid for freight listing fees and other service fees

462,080

530,535

73,164 Income tax payable

52,233

74,895

10,328 Other tax payable

721,597

717,823

98,992 Operating lease liabilities – current

44,590

40,865

5,636 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,301,160

1,384,926

190,992 Total current liabilities

2,731,765

2,910,370

401,360 Deferred tax liabilities

121,611

115,101

15,873 Operating lease liabilities – non-current

35,931

20,602

2,841 Total non-current liabilities

157,542

135,703

18,714 TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,889,307

3,046,073

420,074 MEZZANINE EQUITY











Redeemable non-controlling interests

149,771

267,923

36,948 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Ordinary shares

1,377

1,363

188 Treasury stock

—

(189,871)

(26,184) Additional paid-in capital

47,758,178

47,502,397

6,550,880 Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,511,170

3,348,109

461,725 Accumulated deficit

(16,613,492)

(15,599,046)

(2,151,207) TOTAL FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. EQUITY

33,657,233

35,062,952

4,835,402 Non-controlling interests

—

6,014

829 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

33,657,233

35,068,966

4,836,231 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY

36,696,311

38,382,962

5,293,253

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net Revenues (including value added taxes,



























"VAT", of RMB896.6 million and



























RMB953.0 million for the three months



























ended June 30, 2022 and 2023,



























respectively)

1,670,051

1,702,257

2,062,028

284,367

3,002,611

3,764,285

519,118 Operating expenses:



























Cost of revenues (including VAT net of



























refund of VAT of RMB672.8 million



























and RMB774.9 million for the three



























months ended June 30, 2022 and



























2023, respectively)(1)

(925,937)

(849,373)

(975,269)

(134,496)

(1,609,819)

(1,824,642)

(251,630) Sales and marketing expenses(1)

(196,186)

(245,677)

(281,772)

(38,858)

(388,229)

(527,449)

(72,739) General and administrative expenses(1)

(344,781)

(179,507)

(201,711)

(27,817)

(803,196)

(381,218)

(52,572) Research and development expenses(1)

(216,373)

(229,879)

(223,696)

(30,849)

(437,329)

(453,575)

(62,551) Provision for loans receivable

(40,080)

(52,878)

(51,146)

(7,053)

(90,060)

(104,024)

(14,346) Total operating expenses

(1,723,357)

(1,557,314)

(1,733,594)

(239,073)

(3,328,633)

(3,290,908)

(453,838) Other operating income

6,891

20,821

5,355

738

27,606

26,176

3,610 (Loss) income from operations

(46,415)

165,764

333,789

46,032

(298,416)

499,553

68,890 Other income (expense)



























Interest income

106,834

246,114

285,461

39,367

163,154

531,575

73,308 Interest expenses

(68)

—

—

—

(161)

—

— Foreign exchange gain (loss)

10,195

(97)

272

38

11,321

175

24 Investment (loss) income

(13,968)

2,713

4,471

617

516

7,184

991 Unrealized (loss) gain from fair value



























changes of trading securities and



























derivative assets

(39,818)

9,961

8,268

1,140

(56,159)

18,229

2,514 Other (expenses) income, net

(799)

6,663

4,259

587

8,083

10,922

1,506 Share of loss in equity method investees

(608)

(310)

(696)

(96)

(821)

(1,006)

(139) Total other income

61,768

265,044

302,035

41,653

125,933

567,079

78,204 Net income (loss) before income tax

15,353

430,808

635,824

87,685

(172,483)

1,066,632

147,094 Income tax expense

(2,613)

(19,380)

(26,832)

(3,700)

(6,785)

(46,212)

(6,373) Net income (loss)

12,740

411,428

608,992

83,985

(179,268)

1,020,420

140,721 Less: net income attributable to



























non-controlling interests

553

—

14

2

539

14

2 Less: measurement adjustment



























attributable to redeemable non-



























controlling interest

776

2,519

3,441

475

776

5,960

822 Net income (loss) attributable to



























ordinary shareholders

11,411

408,909

605,537

83,508

(180,583)

1,014,446

139,897

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income (loss) per



























ordinary share



























—Basic

0.00

0.02

0.03

0.00

(0.01)

0.05

0.01 —Diluted

0.00

0.02

0.03

0.00

(0.01)

0.05

0.01 Net income (loss) per



























ADS*



























—Basic

0.01

0.38

0.57

0.08

(0.17)

0.96

0.13 —Diluted

0.01

0.38

0.57

0.08

(0.17)

0.95

0.13 Weighted average number



























of ordinary shares used



























in computing net



























income (loss) per



























share



























—Basic

21,651,628,375

21,293,430,120

21,177,034,098

21,177,034,098

21,802,802,087

21,234,910,577

21,234,910,577 —Diluted(2)

21,695,922,654

21,352,354,948

21,218,841,485

21,218,841,485

21,802,802,087

21,285,276,797

21,285,276,797 Weighted average number



























of ADS used in



























computing net income



























(loss) per ADS



























—Basic

1,082,581,419

1,064,671,506

1,058,851,705

1,058,851,705

1,090,140,104

1,061,745,529

1,061,745,529 —Diluted(2)

1,084,796,133

1,067,617,747

1,060,942,074

1,060,942,074

1,090,140,104

1,064,263,840

1,064,263,840





























* Each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.

(1) Share-based compensation expense in operating expenses are as follows:

































Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues

1,487

1,806

1,381

190

2,835

3,187

440 Sales and marketing



























expenses

10,350

11,197

13,075

1,803

19,510

24,272

3,347 General and administrative



























expenses

212,344

58,841

68,124

9,395

550,076

126,965

17,509 Research and development



























expenses

15,086

17,482

17,046

2,351

30,331

34,528

4,762 Total

239,267

89,326

99,626

13,739

602,752

188,952

26,058



























































(2) Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADS used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share/ADS are adjusted by the potentially dilutive effects of ordinary shares/ADS issuable upon the exercise of outstanding share options.

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ (Loss) income from



























operations

(46,415)

165,764

333,789

46,032

(298,416)

499,553

68,890 Add:



























Share-based



























compensation



























expense

239,267

89,326

99,626

13,739

602,752

188,952

26,058 Amortization of



























intangible assets



























resulting from



























business acquisitions

14,121

13,021

13,021

1,796

28,242

26,042

3,591 Compensation cost



























incurred in relation



























to acquisitions

4,281

4,281

4,281

590

11,925

8,562

1,181 Non-GAAP adjusted



























operating income

211,254

272,392

450,717

62,157

344,503

723,109

99,720





























Net income (loss)

12,740

411,428

608,992

83,985

(179,268)

1,020,420

140,721 Add:



























Share-based



























compensation



























expense

239,267

89,326

99,626

13,739

602,752

188,952

26,058 Amortization of



























intangible assets



























resulting from



























business acquisitions

14,121

13,021

13,021

1,796

28,242

26,042

3,591 Compensation cost



























incurred in relation



























to acquisitions

4,281

4,281

4,281

590

11,925

8,562

1,181 Tax effects of



























non-GAAP



























adjustments

(3,530)

(3,255)

(3,255)

(449)

(7,060)

(6,510)

(898) Non-GAAP adjusted net



























income

266,879

514,801

722,665

99,661

456,591

1,237,466

170,653

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income (loss)



























attributable to



























ordinary shareholders

11,411

408,909

605,537

83,508

(180,583)

1,014,446

139,897 Add:



























Share-based



























compensation



























expense

239,267

89,326

99,626

13,739

602,752

188,952

26,058 Amortization of



























intangible assets



























resulting from



























business acquisitions

14,121

13,021

13,021

1,796

28,242

26,042

3,591 Compensation cost



























incurred in relation



























to acquisitions

4,281

4,281

4,281

590

11,925

8,562

1,181 Tax effects of



























non-GAAP



























adjustments

(3,530)

(3,255)

(3,255)

(449)

(7,060)

(6,510)

(898) Non-GAAP adjusted net



























income attributable to



























ordinary shareholders

265,550

512,282

719,210

99,184

455,276

1,231,492

169,829 Non-GAAP adjusted net



























income per ordinary



























share



























—Basic

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.00

0.02

0.06

0.01 —Diluted

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.00

0.02

0.06

0.01 Non-GAAP adjusted net



























income per ADS



























—Basic

0.25

0.48

0.68

0.09

0.42

1.16

0.16 —Diluted

0.25

0.48

0.68

0.09

0.42

1.16

0.16

