Bundy Group Advises Ultimation Industries, LLC in a Sale to Motion & Control Enterprises

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bundy Group, an industry-focused investment bank, is pleased to announce that it has successfully advised Ultimation Industries, LLC, a leading automation and direct-to-consumer conveyor solutions firm serving the food processing, vertical farming, heavy equipment, warehousing, and fulfillment and delivery industries, in a sale to Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE), a supplier of automation products and repair services. The transaction highlights Bundy Group's continued advisory work and closed deal experience in the automation and material handling sectors, with an emphasis on quality advice and a competitive edge to drive value for clients.

Ultimation Industries was founded in 1988 and services a broad range of end-markets spanning across the United States, Latin America, and Europe. Headquartered in Roseville, MI, the company specializes in highly engineered automation and material handling solutions, proprietary automation systems, as well as quick-ship distribution of products through a robust e-commerce platform, making it an ideal addition to MCE's growing automation and material handling services portfolio.

"Ultimation is a leader in their industry, and the company's impressive historical and projected growth, including within its e-commerce division, was one of many reasons why there was significant interest in the acquisition opportunity throughout the sale process," said Clint Bundy, Managing Director at Bundy Group. "We had the good fortune of building a strong relationship with the Ultimation team prior to our engagement, and it was an honor to represent shareholders Richard and Jackie Canny, as well as the rest of Ultimation management, through to the successful close of the transaction."

"We selected the Bundy Group team after evaluating a number of other investment banks. It was a wise decision to select a bank that really knew our industry well and had a reputation for first class client service," said Richard Canny, shareholder and executive at Ultimation Industries. "From the day we made that decision, they've been with us by our side helping us build and grow the company. Once we moved into the market stage of the process, Bundy Group was able to create a great many options for us. The final results were well beyond our initial value projections. As an entrepreneur, you're building and growing your company, while wanting to be sure that you're looking out for your people. Preparing it for the next phase of its growth with Bundy Group, alongside the management team, has helped us do that."

This transaction underscores Bundy Group's continued success and significant experience in the automation, technology, and business services sectors. The investment bank has previously advised clients, including MR Systems, GrayMatter, Avanceon, Dorsett Controls, and Custom Controls Unlimited, among others. For more information about Bundy Group's industry expertise and recent transactions, visit bundygroup.com.

About Bundy Group

Established in 1989, Bundy Group is an industry-focused investment bank that specializes in representing business owners and management teams in business sales, acquisitions, and capital raises. The team of highly experienced investment bankers leverages extensive industry knowledge and skill to provide hands-on guidance to clients through every phase of the business transaction. Bundy Group has been a trusted partner in more than 250 closed deals over the past 33 years, providing high quality options, actionable insights, and delivery of optimal strategic fit at a premium value for our clients.

Bundy Group Securities, LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. More information on the background of Bundy Group Securities, LLC is available at FINRA's BrokerCheck.

