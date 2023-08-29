Kin + Carta Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year Award for Retail Digital Growth

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin + Carta announced today that it received a 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year Award for Retail Digital Growth.

Kin + Carta was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers enhance their customer experiences with relevant search outcomes quickly and continuously, demonstrated by its success with both a global marketplace and a US car parts provider.

Working with these clients, both of which were seeing high levels of search and cart abandonment, Kin + Carta implemented AI-driven solutions, using Google Cloud's Discovery AI for Retail. The results saw improvements across all head, tail and zero result search cases - in one instance there was an uptick of 1462%, and therefore projected increased revenue.

Kin + Carta is continuing to provide clients with Google Cloud solutions like Recommendations AI, Vision API Product Search, Google Analytics, Vertex AI and Looker.

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Kin + Carta as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

Robbie Clews , Senior Director of Google Cloud at Kin + Carta commented, "Kin + Carta has a long history of helping retailers transform their businesses through digital transformation and we are grateful to be recognized by Google Cloud for the impact we've made."

"The consumer experience of search on many retailers' websites is sadly lacking. As reliance on search capabilities & high expectations for on-point results increase, the trend towards sub-optimal customer experience will grow. Google Cloud's Discovery AI for Retail has changed all that."

"At Kin + Carta, we are helping retailers solve the pervasive problem of search abandonment with the Retail Search component of this next-gen, machine-learning-based platform."

About Kin + Carta

Kin + Carta is a global digital transformation consultancy and Certified Google Cloud Partner working alongside our 40+ joint clients together since 2017. With 2,000 consultants, engineers and data scientists, and Google Cloud designated expertise in 4 verticals, 8 product technologies, and 9 solution areas, our 6+ year partnership brings the connective power of technology, data, and experience to the world's most influential companies. As a Certified B Corp with a triple bottom line focus on people, the planet, and profit, the consultancy helps its clients to deliver products, platforms, and services that are accessible, inclusive, and sustainable.

