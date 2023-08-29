SKF Lincoln Datalog Controller Available Now

Provides Data for Superior Performance and Avoid Disruptions

LANSDALE, Pa., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Available now through your local SKF Lincoln representative, this easy-to-understand datalogging controller ensures that your machinery is always providing proper lubrication and thus performing at its best. It displays the current lubrication cycle phase and alerts you of electrical or pressure failures and low-level reservoir.

The compact size controller features a large digital display to review your lubrication systems quickly and easily. It has LEDS to alarm you of system errors to quickly fix any issue and keep you working. In addition, it can initiate a manual lubrication cycle and switch between heavy and normal modes with one button.

A key safety feature, the SKF Lincoln Datalog Controller has both direct in-cab controls and mobile functionality through the SKF eLube app. The app allows for monitoring from a distance to ensure operator safety from dangerous or difficult-to-reach areas.

You are encouraged now to contact your local SKF Lincoln sales representative to learn more about the SKF Lincoln Datalog Controller and how to gets now. You can learn more by visiting https://www.skf.com/us/products/lubrication-management/automatic-lubrication-systems.

About SKF

SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 129 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 96,933 million and the number of employees was 42,641. www.skf.com® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

Media Contact:

Maria Orlando

Marketing Manager, Tools and Lubrication

maria.orlando@skf.com

