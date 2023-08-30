China's First English Case Studies Collection in the Brand Public Relations and Marketing Industry Gains Favor from International Business Schools

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to 17PR reports: the first English case studies collection in China's brand public relations and marketing industry, titled Public Relations Case Studies, compiled by the China Golden Flag Award Committee and published by McGraw-Hill Education, has gained recognition from prestigious business schools worldwide since its global publication in 2022. The collection has garnered significant interest from renowned universities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Currently, 110 university professors have plans to acquire this collection to explore China's business environment and marketing system for brand marketing and international trade studies.

It carefully selects 24 brand public relations and marketing cases that received the Golden Flag Award's Gold Prize during 2019 and 2021. These cases cover various professional categories, including corporate social responsibility, brand communication, marketing effectiveness, public relations activities, and digital marketing.

These cases come from globally and nationally renowned enterprises and brands, including BMW, Huawei Cloud, ANTA, Lilly China, Joincare, Decathlon, ICBC Private Banking, Tang Wealth, University of New South Wales, Gui Zhou Xi Jiu, Laiyi, Caltrate, POER, Honor, TAILG, Happy Valley Group, Far East Group, Tencent, Baidu, JD.com, Bilibili, etc.

Dr. Hairong Li, a professor in the Department of Advertising and Public Relations at the College of Communication Arts and Sciences, Michigan State University, believes that these cases are undoubtedly valuable additions to public relations theory and more broadly, to advertising, brand communication, and marketing theories. These cases have the potential to foster new theories. This collection should be considered essential reading for students in the field of public relations and related disciplines. The cases provide them with unique knowledge that goes beyond what traditional textbooks offer, as well as skills that can be applied to classroom projects and future professional careers.

Gregor Halff, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, expressed: "In this book, I see the creativity of the Chinese PR industry and the efforts it makes to have a broader impact in the social and economic fields. This book not only showcases the strengths of China's brand PR to the world, but also helps businesses, brands, and communication professionals worldwide gain a better understanding of China's PR industry."

Justin Green, President and CEO of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, believes: "This book is full of wonderful insights and can be considered the 'bible' of industry knowledge. Companies have shared their brand experience in the Chinese market and the process of shaping their corporate image. It is an important learning guide and a valuable reference tool."

Since this year, China's economic recovery has shown strong momentum, with European and American companies betting on China and expecting to ride the wave of China's economic revival to achieve growth in their performance. Official economic data released by China indicates that the national economy is steadily recovering, with impressive performance in the service consumption sector. In the first seven months of this year, service retail sales increased by 20.3% year-on-year. Consumption is a key engine for economic growth. The continuous recovery of China's consumer market has created new development opportunities for multinational enterprises. In this context, Public Relations Case Studies will provide valuable references for more brands and companies entering the Chinese market to understand such fields as communication strategies, marketing techniques, and media environment.

Currently, the e-book is available on the world's largest e-textbook platform, VitalSource. This platform provides online textbooks and course materials to thousands of institutions and millions of students in over 240 countries and regions.

The physical version will also be available for sale in English-speaking countries through chain bookstores such as Barnes & Noble in the United States, Waterstones in the United Kingdom, Indigo in Canada, and Popular in Singapore.

