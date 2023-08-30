GREENRIDGE FARM ANNOUNCES REBRAND AND DEBUTS AS GREENRIDGE

The Midwest company launched a new website, logo, and packaging for their all-natural deli meats, sausages, snack sticks, cheeses, and condiments.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenridge Farm, the Chicago-based, family-owned brand specializing in all-natural uncured deli meats, meat sticks, sausages, cheeses, and condiments is officially rebranding to Greenridge. The company debuted its updated name, website, and logo and is rolling out new packaging on all products at consumer retailers and food service partners this month.

The Greenridge rebrand better reflects the company's ethos of delivering high-quality meats and cheeses, emphasizing their all-natural, clean-label offerings. Their commitment to sourcing the freshest ingredients remains the same and they will continue to produce meats with artisanal methods, including using special proprietary spice blends to season their pork, turkey, chicken, and beef, which are all hand-trimmed, slow-marinated, and naturally smoked.

The new website features an expanded e-commerce platform for customers to order directly from their Chicagoland facility, a state-of-the-art store finder, a robust archive of popular recipes featuring Greenridge's top products, and a blog with custom content covering food, health, and lifestyle.

"As Greenridge steps into the next phase of growth, it made sense to rebrand with a cleaner, more minimal look. While we continue to source our meats from throughout the Midwest it was only natural to solely use the Greenridge name, and both the updated name and look reflect our commitment to bringing the highest quality products to our expanding customer base. We are so thrilled to launch this rebrand and highlight our expanding Naturals line, across multiple platforms and bring the Greenridge name into households across the country", says Co-Founder Sebastian Madej.

Greenridge offers over 100+ products including their popular Oven Roasted Ham off the Bone, Tacchino Arrosto Oven Roasted Turkey, Buffalo Style Chicken Breast, Honey Glazed Ham, Classic Beef Sticks, Jalapeño-Cheddar Beef Sticks, Smoked Polish Sausages, German Bratwursts, Sundried Tomato Chicken Sausages, as well as a selection of specialty meats including Chicken Liver Pate, Headcheese, Coppa di Testa, and Pancetta, alongside pre-sliced cheeses and mustards. The Greenridge Naturals line features meat products that are lower in sodium, free of fillers, MSG, gluten, and soy, with no added nitrates, nitrites, or phosphates, artificial colors, or flavors.

This Fall, Greenridge will be exhibiting at the 2023 NACS Show (National Association of Convenience Stores), a premier industry trade show for convenience and fuel retailing, taking place October 4-6, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. This marks the first year the brand will exhibit at the annual expo as part of the New Exhibitor Area at Booth B5107.

For more information, to shop Greenridge products, and find your nearest Greenridge retailer, please visit www.greenridgenaturals.com

ABOUT GREENRIDGE:

Founded in 2008, Greenridge (formerly Greenridge Farm) is a Chicago-based, family-owned brand that produces small-batch, all-natural uncured meat products including deli meats, sausage, and meat sticks, as well as offering cheeses and condiments. Handcrafted using artisanal methods, Greenridge uses special proprietary European-sourced spice blends to season their pork, turkey, chicken, and beef, which are all hand-trimmed, slow-marinated, and naturally smoked. Greenridge Naturals meats are free of MSG, soy, gluten, and artificial colors, with no added nitrates or phosphates. For over 15 years Greenridge has been delivering fresh, handcrafted meats and cheeses to communities, creating connections through food.

