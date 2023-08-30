Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Citi's 18 th Annual BioPharma Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. Replays will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been a leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care. Ionis currently has four marketed medicines and a promising late-stage pipeline highlighted by cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision to become the leader in genetic medicine, utilizing a multi-platform approach to discover, develop and deliver life-transforming therapies.

