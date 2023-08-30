utu and TAP Miles&Go Partner to Bring 'Upsized' Tax Refund Benefits to Air Portugal Frequent Flyers

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- utu, a Singapore-based travel-tech company, today announced that it is adding TAP Miles&Go, the frequent flyer program of TAP Air Portugal, to its list of global partners. The deal aims to now bring utu's unprecedented value proposition of offering rewards for tax-free shopping to TAP Miles&Go members.

TAP Miles&Go members can now leverage utu's cross-border rewards system to receive an enhanced value of US$125 for every US$100 of tax refunds while shopping overseas. By utilising the utu Tax Free Card as their preferred method of receiving tax refunds, TAP Miles&Go members will earn a remarkable 3,546 miles, equivalent to an 'upsized' refund of US$125.

Upsized benefits in fifty countries

The process is simple. To begin, TAP Air Portugal frequent flyers must first download the utu Tax Free mobile app via Google Play or the App Store and activate their utu Tax Free Card. When completing their tax refund form or using a tax refund kiosk, members only need to provide their utu Tax Free Card number and select TAP Miles&Go as their desired refund method from the utu app.

This exceptional benefit is available in over 50 countries where VAT or GST refunds are offered, including prominent destinations such as Singapore, France, Italy, Germany, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates.

"We are excited to team up with utu to bring our members this exclusive deal as we continuously strive to enhance the TAP Miles&Go program," said Pedro Ribeiro, Loyalty Director, TAP Miles&Go Program "This partnership allows our members to unlock additional benefits through tax-free shopping, increasing the value they receive while exploring new destinations."

utu's partnership with TAP Miles&Go offers an unparalleled incentive for members of the loyalty program. By leveraging the utu Tax Free Card, TAP Miles&Go members can now maximise their tax refunds while simultaneously earning significant miles, providing them with even more opportunities to enhance their travel experiences.

"We are pleased to partner with TAP Miles&Go to offer this opportunity to the members of their esteemed loyalty program," said Sanjay Chinchwade, CCO, Partnerships & utu Miles of utu. "This strategic partnership further solidifies our commitment to enhancing the travel experience and providing innovative solutions for travellers worldwide."

TAP Air Portugal is the second European Airline carrier to join utu's tax-refund revolution following a partnership with Flying Blue, the frequent flyer program for Franco-Dutch airline group Air France-KLM, with more partners in aviation and hospitality to be announced soon. Visit www.utu.global for the latest news and announcements.

About utu

utu (pronounced "you-too") is transforming tax-free shopping worldwide by empowering travellers with the freedom to obtain a higher VAT refund by going beyond digitising refunds to re-engineer the tax-free shopping value chain to benefit travellers. The utu management team has deep domain knowledge in tax-free shopping developed over 25 years of refunding VAT and GST worldwide. By bringing the worlds of refunds and rewards together, utu unlocks new value in rewards from retailers, airlines, hotels, and others. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Singapore, utu's products can be used in over 50 countries.

About TAP

TAP Air Portugal is a Portuguese airline and member of the Star Alliance since 2005. Operating since 1945, TAP has its hub in Lisbon, at the intersection of Africa, North, Central and South America, and is the leading provider of flights between Europe and Brazil. This summer, TAP offers more than 1250 frequencies per week through the Company's destination network, which comprises seven airports in Portugal, 10 in North America, 12 in Central and South America, 14 in Africa and the Middle East and 43 in Europe (besides Portugal). TAP has made a clear commitment to modernise its fleet and offer its customers the best product in the sector. The Portuguese airline operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with the latest generation Airbus NEO aircraft: A320neo, A321neo, A321LR and A330neo, with superior efficiency and reduced emission levels. TAP also operates Embraer and ATR aircraft in its regional fleet (TAP Express). The company is considered by Airline Ratings the safest airline in Europe and the fifth safest in the world. TAP Air Portugal is also recognized and awarded as Europe's Leading Airline to Africa, as well as Europe's Leading Airline to South America by the World Travel Awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

