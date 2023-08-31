Anker Innovations Unveils Series of Stylish, Powerful Products From its Portfolio of Technology and Lifestyle Brands at IFA 2023

BERLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations , a global leader in consumer technology products, today announced a new lineup of products from its broad brand portfolio including Anker charging, Anker SOLIX, soundcore and eufy Security and MACH to kick off the IFA 2023 trade show.

ANKER OFFERS THE PERFECT LINEUP FOR USB-C CHARGING SOLUTION

Anker introduced the latest Nano series of charging accessories featuring built-in USB-C cables and connections, allowing users to charge on-the-go without carrying a separate cable. Best of all, each new product in the Nano series was created eco-friendly post-consumer recycled plastic hardware.

The Anker Nano Power Bank (22.5W, built-in USB-C Connector) is a lipstick-sized power bank designed with a foldable, built-in USB-C port that easily plugs into the base of a variety of smartphones. This device's ultra-compact design ensures portability and offers a 22.5W output with dual USB-C Power Delivery fast charging and 5,000 mAH capacity. It is available starting today for $29.99 on both Amazon.com and Anker.com.

The Anker Nano Power Bank (30W, built-in USB-C Cable) comes equipped with a built-in USB-C cable that streamlines charging for smartphones and smart devices, featuring a 30W output for device charging and a 30W input for recharging itself. With a large 10,000mAh battery pack, this power bank is able to charge most phones almost two times and an Apple iPad from 0 to almost 60% on a single charge. Users can monitor power levels with the smart display and user-friendly interface, while the smart temperature monitoring prevents overheating during the re-charging process. Available now for $49.99 at Amazon.com and Anker.com.

ANKER ADDS Qi2 TECHNOLOGY TO NEW MAGGO WIRELESS CHARGING ACCESSORIES

Today Anker is also excited to unveil the next generation of it's 15W MagGo wireless magnetic charging series. The new MagGo lineup sets a new benchmark as the earliest products on the market to achieve full compliance with the Wireless Power Consortium's (WPC) latest Qi2 official certification, freshly released in 2023. This landmark achievement showcases Anker's unwavering commitment to delivering the most advanced charging experience, mirroring the speed and efficiency of Apple's 15W MagSafe technology and compatible with all Apple MagSafe iPhone products.

The new 7-product lineup, which includes a variety of wireless chargers, powerbanks, wireless magnetic pads and an 8-in-1 magnetic charging station, will all include remarkable 15W ultra-fast magnetic wireless charging which effectively halves the charging time compared to its predecessor. Fast charging meets peace of mind with Anker's exclusive MultiProtect™️ and ActiveShield™️ 2.0 technologies to safeguard devices during charging.

From home to travel, office to entertainment, the versatile Anker MagGo Series offers seamless and rapid charging, enhancing every aspect of life on the go. Pricing and availability will be announced later.

THE MOST POWERFUL AND EFFICIENT POWER STATION FROM ANKER SOLIX

Today Anker SOLIX also unveils two new Portable Power Stations at IFA 2023: The Anker SOLIX C1000 is 15% smaller than power stations with similar capacity, and its ultra-compact structure and stackable design ensures efficient heat dissipation for both outdoor activities and professional usage. It can hold up to 1056Wh of power, which can be doubled to 2112Wh with the addition of the BP1000 Expansion battery. It can power up to 99% of appliances, thanks to its 2400W AC output via SurgePad™.

With HyperFlash™ technology, the C1000 can be fully recharged in just 58 minutes when connected to a up to 1300W wall outlet. When paired with solar panels outputting up to 600W, the power station can be fully recharged in just 1.8 hours. It will be available for early-bird price today and general retail purchase for $999 beginning September 25th on Anker.com and Amazon.com. The expansion battery will be available for retail purchase starting in November for $799.

The Anker SOLIX F3800 offers 6000W AC power output and 120V/240V dual voltage output, enabling it to simultaneously power high-energy device. At the same time, the F3800 boasts a massive 3.84kWh internal battery to give users peace of mind when the power goes out. With its expandable form factor, users can customize their power storage needs with up to 26.88kWh by adding up to six additional batteries, providing up to a week of home backup power. As part of Anker's Flex series, the F3800 becomes Anker's most powerful and most efficient power station to date.

For ultimate flexibility, the F3800 can be transported with ease thanks to its "suitcase design" with a handle and large wheels. Electric vehicles can also be charged without the need for additional grounding accessories. This means EV users can connect their vehicle's charging cable directly to the Anker F3800 at 6000W/240V to charge it for up to 140km (87 miles) with the six expansion batteries, providing a convenient charging solution at home, even when the power is out. Pricing and availability will be announced later this year.

SOUNDCORE SPACE ONE DELIVER PREMIUM SOUND AND NOISE CANCELLATION

The soundcore Space One delivers the newest over-ear headphone experience from soundcore. With an upgraded noise cancelling system, Space One offers users an improved experience for listening to music or talking on the phone by targeting frequencies that help to reduce external voices. Combined with long play-time, impressive audio performance with LDAC decoding and a comfortable floating design, Space One is perfect for all day usage. The Space One are now available in three colors: Jet Black, Latte Cream and Sky Blue on Amazon.com and soundcore.com as well as in select retail partners around the world. The pricing: $99.99 in the US and $129.99 CAD in Canada. In the UK for £89.99 and €99.99 EUR in Germany and Europe.

EUFY SECURITY INTRODUCES FIRST CROSS CAMERA TRACKING SECURITY CAMERA

Eufy Security introduced the eufyCam E330 (Professional) security camera, designed with the industry's first cross camera tracking system. This proprietary technology automatically splices together videos of the same event and person, in order of occurrence, across the multiple eufyCam E330 cameras mounted in different locations on the user's residential or business property. This best-in-class innovation creates a seamless, chronological event video to comprehensively monitor movement and activity, as well as dramatically reduce blind spots. The eufyCam E330 will be available on Amazon.com and eufy.com in mid September as a 4-camera bundle (starting $599) with one HomeBase 3 hub, a 2-camera bundle with a Homebase 3 (from $349,99), or as a single add-on camera (for $129.99).

ANKERWORK C310 WEB CAM LIGHTS UP EVERY VIDEO CONFERENCE WITH CRISP 4K VIDEO

The new AnkerWork C310 web cam is designed with the industry's first 1080P 60 frames-per-second camera with High Dynamic Range. This next-level web cam automatically adjusts to different ambient light conditions, ensuring clear images and vibrant colors. The C310 ensures your speaking movements and sound stay in constant sync for a truly seamless livestream experience. The web cam's 4K resolution camera delivers every detail and color with life-like accuracy. The camera can adapt to any scenario with adjustable angles supporting a field of view range of 65 to 95-degrees. The C310 web cam will be available on September 18 for $99.99 an Amazon.com and ankerwork.com.

ONE MORE THING: A SNEAK PREVIEW OF THE MACH R1 ALWAYS CLEAN ROBOTIC VACUUM CLEANER

Anker's premium cleaning brand, MACH, shared a first look at the R1 Always-Clean Robot Vacuum&Mop. The R1 offers a completely hands-off cleaning experience with the most-integrated and full-featured base station in the industry, as well as unmatched real-time, self-cleaning roller mop technology that ensures it vacuums, mops, and self-cleans all on its own, simultaneously, without spreading dirt and germs around the home. The R1 features a sleek, lightweight and futuristic design, similar to MACH's first product, the V1 Ultra Cordless Stick Vacuum with Steam-Mop. Additional impressive features include: first ever real time, self-cleaning roller, Eco-Clean Ozone™ Disinfection plus detergent auto-mixing technology and the 3D MatrixEye™ Sensing System. More details will be shared in the upcoming months at mach.tech.

TRADE-IN, TRADE UP PROGRAM

As a special thank you to our loyal consumers, Anker Innovations is offers a trade-in program for broken charger and cables during IFA. They will be replaced with a new Anker charger or charging cable at no cost at the Anker Innovations booth (H3.2-201) while supplies last.

