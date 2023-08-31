Corner Bakery Celebrates Indulgent 99-Cent Cookies All Month Long

America's favorite neighborhood cafe invites connoisseurs to revel in the sweetness of signature freshly baked cookies at their favorite neighborhood kitchen

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Few things in life are as sweet as Corner Bakery's signature freshly baked cookies. As the calendar turns to September – including National Bakery Day on Sept. 22 – Corner Bakery invites guests to embark on a journey that goes beyond indulgence with warm, gooey, pull-apart cookies at just 99 cents all month long.

Warm, gooey, pull-apart cookies at just 99 cents all month long. (PRNewswire)

Soft and perfectly sized cookies are freshly baked until golden brown throughout the day.

Loved by all ages, Corner Bakery's soft and perfectly sized cookies are freshly baked until golden brown throughout the day to satisfy every sweet tooth's craving. At 99 cents each, guests can savor, celebrate and share a different flavor every day:

Chocolate Chip : Experience the timeless allure of this classic cookie. Each bite is a symphony of buttery goodness and velvety chocolate, melding together in sweet, warm harmony.

Oatmeal Raisin : With a blend of hearty and savory flavors, this option is the perfect mix of oats and sweet raisins.

Sugar : Delectable and never boring. This flavor is hand-rolled in glistening sugar crystals, offering a delicate crunch with a melt in your mouth interior.

English Toffee : Elevate your experience with the warmth of a rich, sweet and perfectly chewy English Toffee cookie.

Monster: Hand-rolled and covered in M&M'S, this creation is loved by all. Combining Corner Bakery's gooey and rich cookie base with the sweetness of M&Ms, creating a playful and delightful treat.

"National (Corner) Bakery Day is a great opportunity for us to remind our guests just how delicious our cookies are, but why limit the celebration to one day when you can spread the joy all month long?" said Chief Operating Officer, Erin Hasselgren. "Our delectable cookies are a long-standing tradition in our kitchens and provide one of life's simplest pleasures. We know you deserve to treat yourself to the finest tastes and textures our cookies offer, so come by all month long to enjoy."

Whether on the go, ordering from home or dining in at a Corner Bakery, order and earn delicious benefits with Corner Bakery Rewards. For every $1 spent, get 5 points towards unlocking the next membership tier, ranging from Green to Platinum. The more points earned, the more rewards unlocked.

Answer your cravings now at cornerbakerycafe.com.

Offer valid 9/1/23 – 9/30/23 for In Cafe and Online with no limits. No minimum purchase necessary. Offer not valid through third party delivery. White quantities last. Participating locations only. Offer code not required.

About Corner Bakery

Corner Bakery is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner, and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by great fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For the last 32 years, Corner Bakery cafés have been a neighborhood favorite. Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, hot signature pastas, and delicious soups. Corner Bakery was acquired in June of 2023 by SSCP , a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corner Bakery