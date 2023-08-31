Elite 8 Active are tested to be the toughest earbuds* with military standard for ruggedized electronics, IP68, Jabra ShakeGrip™, and Dolby Audio®

Elite 10 are the new top tier earbuds optimized for Dolby Atmos® with Dolby Head Tracking, engineered for all-day comfort and crystal clear calls

The two new models are Jabra's most advanced earbuds to date with Spatial Sound, Advanced ANC, optimal battery life and compact design to power you through work and life

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jabra, leader in personal sound and hybrid work solutions, today launches two new premium models to expand the top end of their Elite true wireless earbuds range. The new lineup includes the Elite 8 Active, tested to be the world's toughest earbuds*, and the Elite 10, Jabra's most advanced earbuds for work and life with clear calls, all-day comfort and an immersive Dolby Atmos experience through Dolby Head Tracking.

Jabra unveils its two most advanced earbuds ever, marking leadership in premium true wireless

The world's toughest earbuds*

Jabra's new addition to its active range, the Elite 8 Active sets a new standard for durability and fit. Built for much more than running or sports, they are designed to be durable enough for users wherever life takes them.

The Elite 8 Active buds pass all the required tests for the US Military Standard for Ruggedized Electronics (810H), covering everything from humidity and high temperature to rain and altitude. They are completely watertight when submerged up to 1.5m and are fully dust and waterproof (IP68 rated). The charging case is dust and splashproof (IP54 rated).

The Elite 8 Active also underwent Highly Accelerated Corrosion Testing (HACT), which requires the earbuds to pass 11 full cycles of testing, including enduring two hours in 104°F temperatures with 93% humidity, a 15-minute splash test in salt water, and a 15-minute 104°F heat drying test, proving their anti-corrosion credentials. All of this while staying secure in the ear, with the improved grip provided by Jabra ShakeGrip™ technology.

The Elite 8 Active earbuds' toughness does not come at the expense of high-quality sound or beautiful design. Dolby Audio delivers lifelike, clear sound for a longer and a more comfortable listening experience, while Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) automatically optimizes the ANC performance to the environment you're in. Wind Neutralizing HearThrough™ technology also muffles wind interference without blocking out traffic, ensuring safety without compromising on steady sound.

With 6-mic call technology and wind noise protecting mesh, stable smartwatch connectivity**, Google Assistant, Fast Pair, Swift Pair and Spotify Tap, and battery life for up to 8 hours (32hours with a case), these earbuds are just as good for working as they are for exercising.

Dialing-up your Dolby Atmos listening experience

Jabra's new top-of-the-line Elite 10 earbuds offer the best combination of comfort, sound and calls anywhere, for both work and life. These true wireless earbuds, which are optimized for enjoying content in Dolby Atmos, are truly immersive and Jabra's first earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking. Dolby Head Tracking engages listeners in a whole new way by keeping them in the center of the soundstage as they move their head, enabling a more natural sound experience for all your favorite entertainment, including both Dolby Atmos and stereo content. And when available, the combination of Dolby Head Tracking together with Dolby Atmos content further elevates the sound with incredible detail and clarity for the ultimate Dolby Atmos listening experience.

The Elite 10 eliminates surrounding noise with Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation™. The ultra-powerful ANC auto-adjusts for what's around you by using infrasonic waves that measure the ear canal and algorithms which detect noise leakage and wind conditions. As a result, the earbuds will automatically switch to the highest ANC gain in noisier environments and reduce the gain in quieter settings.

Designed with learnings from Elite 7 Pro for fit and Elite 85t for all-day wearing comfort, the Elite 10 is the first in Jabra's true wireless earbuds range to offer Jabra ComfortFit technology for the most natural, airy fit and less occlusion due to its semi-open design that relieves ear pressure, allowing users to walk and talk in comfort. Every surface the ear touches is made of soft silicon for a snug fit, meaning less wearing fatigue for all-day use. The earbuds are also designed to cater to more ear shapes and sizes than ever before.

The Elite 10 is complete with 6-mic call technology for crystal-clear calls, 6-hour battery (27 hours with case), a pocket friendly cradle optimized for wireless charging, Bluetooth Multipoint connection, hands-free voice assistance and easy pairing.

Calum MacDougall, SVP at Jabra, said, "Jabra has been successful by identifying user needs and then applying our unique audio engineering capabilities to meet those needs. For Elite 10, we focused on comfort and calls and music performance to meet the need for all day use from music to meetings. For Elite 8 Active, we meet the need for users to be confident to use their earbuds, wherever they are, from work to work-out."

Javier Foncillas, VP Commercial Partnerships & Global Sales at Dolby Laboratories said, "Dolby innovations have redefined how entertainment is created and experienced for consumers across the world. We share Jabra's passion and ambition for quality, and the combination of the new hero Elite range together with Dolby's latest audio innovations like Dolby Head Tracking and Dolby Audio are a perfect match."

Elite 8 Active: MRSP $199, available in caramel, navy, black and dark gray, August 2023. Find out more at www.jabra.com/elite-8-active

Elite 10: MRSP $249, available in Cream, Cocoa, Titanium black, Gloss Black, Matte Black, September 2023. Find out more at www.jabra.com/elite-10

Elite 8 Active in Caramel and Elite 10 in Cocoa will be available first on Jabra.com in North America for 45 days. They will then be available at selected retailers.

Key features of the Elite 8 Active:

IP68 rated dustproof, watertight, sweatproof and 1m drop-resistant earbuds, and an IP54 rated dust and splash proof case

Crystal clear sound and added dimensionality with Dolby Audio

Jabra ShakeGrip TM technology for secure fit in a wing-free, sleek design

Adaptive Hybrid ANC auto-filters background noise

Wind Neutralizing HearThrough TM for indoor and outdoor activities

6-mic call technology with wind noise protecting mesh

6mm speakers

Up to 8-hours battery life and up to 32-hours with case (ANC on)

Stable Smartwatch connectivity**

Google Assistant, Fast Pair, Swift Pair & Spotify Tap playback

Bluetooth Multipoint connection

Ready to support Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) & LC3, LC3plus codec with future firmware update

Key features of the Elite 10:

Optimized for Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking, which enables a more immersive Dolby Atmos experience

Jabra ComfortFit technology for a natural airy fit and less occlusion with semi-open design to relieve ear pressure

6-mic call technology with advanced algorithms for better call clarity in any environment

Jabra Advanced ANC TM which blocks out 2x more noise than Jabra's standard ANC

HearThrough technology with wind noise reduction

6-hour battery (27 hours with case) with ANC on, including pocket friendly cradle optimized for wireless charging

IP57-rating

Bluetooth Multipoint connection

Hands-free Voice Assistant, Fast Pair, Swift Pair, Spotify Tap playback

Ready to support Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) & LC3, LC3plus codec with future firmware update

*Refer to Jabra.com/claims

**Compatible with smartwatches supporting Bluetooth profiles HFP, A2DP and AVRCP

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another or to whatever is important to them. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work within GN. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. GN, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. GN employs more than 7,500 people and in 2022 reported annual revenue of DKK 18.7bn. GN Audio accounts for DKK 12.5bn.

GN brings people closer and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. www.jabra.com

© 2023 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

