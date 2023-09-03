SCE 2023 Showcases China's Innovations in Intelligent Connected NEVs

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing- The 2023 Smart China Expo (SCE 2023) is primed to roll out from September 4 to 6 at the Chongqing International Expo Center, with annual topics including Intelligent Connected New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) and Digital China, as announced in a recent press conference.

All the 7 exhibition halls of the Smart China Expo 2023 open to the media on 3rd September. (Photo Luo Jia) (PRNewswire)

This year's Expo discusses the revolution of intelligent transportation through enhancements like real-time traffic scheduling, intelligent parking, and the digital management of vehicles. Spanning 12 sub-fields, including power batteries and intelligent cockpits, the Expo also brings together over 310 industrial magnates such as Changan and Seres.

Attendees can expect insights from top Chinese academicians and industry leaders from giants like STMicroelectronics, Dassault Systèmes, and Ford. A dialogue session featuring senior executives from Microsoft, IBM, and Tencent will also be held to delve into AI models' commercial applications and industry growth concerning intelligent networks.

The Intelligent Equipment and Manufacturing section will spotlight technological breakthroughs in smart robots and high-precision sensors, featuring 69 industry giants like China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited and China Electronics Technology Group Corporation.

A particular emphasis on Big Data, AI, and cloud computing drives the New Generation of IT section, assembling 43 key enterprises, including Huawei, Alibaba, and China Unicom. This sector talks about the use of technologies in advancing cities, healthcare, and education in reality.

The Expo solicits global auto part leaders, including Bosch and CATL, and titans from the NEV sphere, like BMW, BYD, and NIO, to participate. Moreover, 27 country ambassadors representing nations such as Mexico and Argentina are set to be a part, with a highlight of the Sino-Swiss Business Incubation Competition featuring over 20 global teams.

Singapore has actively co-sponsored SCE since 2020 and will continue its partnership from 2023 to 2025. "Singapore, co-hosting the event this year, will display its technological prowess with a 1,000-square-meter booth," said Chu Bin, Deputy Director of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity Administrative Bureau.

Visitors are in for a treat with nearly 3,000 innovations from over 480 industry leaders and behind-the-scenes revelations of NEVs. Since its inception in 2018, the SCE has been a resounding success for five years.

