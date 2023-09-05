Biofidelity announces the commercial launch of ASPYRE-Lung in the US

New assay provides rapid access to guideline recommended biomarkers within days of a non-small cell lung cancer diagnosis.

CAMBRIDGE, England and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofidelity, a revolutionary genomic technology company dedicated to bringing the benefits of precision medicine to patients around the world, today announced the commercial launch of ASPYRE®-Lung in the US.

Biofidelity launches alternative technology to PCR and next-generation sequencing for cancer patients. (PRNewswire)

ASPYRE-Lung is a novel assay that dramatically simplifies and accelerates the detection of biomarkers for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), enabling clinicians to determine which treatment is best for each patient at a fraction of the cost of current sequencing tests, in days instead of weeks.

Click here to learn more about ASPYRE-Lung.

"Despite incredible growth in the genomics market and the exciting range of targeted treatment options for lung cancer, clinicians need better tools to make faster, more informed decisions for their patients," said Barnaby Balmforth, PhD, Biofidelity Co-founder and CEO. "Today's launch of ASPYRE-Lung reflects Biofidelity's mission to bring the benefits of precision medicine to millions of patients around the world."

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the US, with more than 200,000 cases diagnosed every year.1 Modern targeted treatments offer enormous advantages for patients who are eligible to receive them, yet 65 percent of patients still start treatment without the recommended biomarker testing needed for their use.2

The primary barrier limiting patient access to targeted treatments is the lengthy turnaround time of current sequencing-based solutions, typically weeks from diagnosis.

"Due to the length of time it takes for current methods of testing to return actionable results, clinicians are faced with the impossible choice of waiting for NGS results before starting non-small cell lung cancer therapy or prescribing what could be sub-optimal therapy for our patients," commented Dr Kashyap Patel, MD, Carolina Blood and Cancer Care CEO and Immediate Past President of Community Oncology Alliance. "It's time we overcome the complexity and inefficiency of testing that is limiting the potential survival advantage of precision medicine."

ASPYRE-Lung eliminates this barrier by providing comprehensive biomarker test results – across all guideline recommended genes for NSCLC – within days of diagnosis, enabling clinicians to offer their patients the best possible treatment options.

"As a patient advocacy organization, we believe access to comprehensive biomarker testing is very important to advancing cancer care", said Paige Humble, Chief Executive Officer, Lung Cancer Initiative. "Everyone who is diagnosed with lung cancer deserves access to the best treatment available, and we support efforts to improve access and the time that it takes for patients to receive actionable results."

For more information about ASPYRE-Lung, including multimedia resources like this video , please visit www.biofidelity.com

About Biofidelity:

Biofidelity is a rapidly growing commercial-stage genomic technology company dedicated to bringing the benefits of precision medicine to patients around the world.

ASPYRE®, the first application of our novel molecular biology technology platform, makes genomic analysis simpler, faster, and more efficient. With the ability to harness existing instrumentation commonplace in laboratories worldwide, ASPYRE provides straightforward, cost-effective access to the vital information needed for accurate targeting and monitoring of cancer treatment.

Founded in 2019, Biofidelity is comprised of scientists, engineers, physicians and commercial experts dedicated to making genomics globally accessible. For more information, please visit biofidelity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media:

Andrea Conners

+1 239 728 1202

media@biofidelity.com

