KLEVV Launches All New CRAS C910 Lite M.2 SSD

HONG KONG, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLEVV, an emerging memory brand introduced by Essencore today, is excited to unveil its latest M.2 Solid State Drive, the CRAS C910 Lite, packed with advanced specs for unparalleled performance.

EXPERIENCE BLAZING FAST DATA-TRANSFER RATES

As a new addition to KLEVV's M.2 SSD lineup, the all-new CRAS C910 Lite utilizes PCI Express® Gen4 x4 interface supported by NVMe™ 1.4, ensuring lightning-fast data transfer rates excellent for competitive gaming and content creation.

MASSIVE CAPACITY IN A SLEEK COMPACT FORM-FACTOR

Available in multiple storage capacities, including 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, the CRAS C910 Lite features strictly-selected 3D NAND Flash components, enabling impressive sequential read/write speeds of up to 5000/4200MB/s and 4K Random Read/Write IOPS of up to 680,000/880,000.

A feather-light weight of a mere 7gram thanks to its revolutionary ultra-thin, single-sided SSD architecture based on the M.2 2280, the CRAS C910 Lite redefines compact performance, making it a perfect fit for a wide array of devices from nimble mini-PCs to sleek laptops.

ADVANCED TECH FOR DATA INTEGRITY AND RELIABILITY

The CRAS C910 Lite carries a powerful LDPC ECC engine for enhanced data durability. It protects data integrity with error handling, wear leveling, thermal throttling, and an AES 256-bit encryption for added security. Additionally, the use of S.M.A.R.T. technology provides real-time updates on the SSD's health and performance.

KLEVV includes a complimentary "Acronis True Image HD" software license with each CRAS C910 Lite SSD to bolster its value further. This software delivers extensive disk-image backup features, allowing users to restore or transfer data from their existing drive effortlessly.

The CRAS C910 Lite is an excellent pocket-friendly choice for entry-level and mid-tier desktop and laptop upgrades. A comprehensive 5-year warranty is also provided for users to rest assured that their systems are in good hands.

The CRAS C910 Lite SSD by KLEVV raises the bar with impressive speed, robust data security, and user-friendly software for efficient data management. Offering high performance and multiple storage options, this SSD is a versatile and reliable solution for all data-intensive tasks.

PRODUCT AVAILABILITY AND WHERE TO BUY

The CRAS C910 Lite SSD will be available from September 2023. KLEVV products can be found on Amazon US/UK/FR/ES/DE site and distributed by Integral Memory plc in the United Kingdom/ France/ Spain/ Germany.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Product page: https://www.klevv.com/ken/products_details/ssd/Klevv_Cras_C910Lite

