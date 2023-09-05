NuZee Inc. Announces Dripkit's Meadow St. Blend Wins a Silver 2023 Store Brands Editors' Picks Award

Single-Serve Pour-Over with Notes of Candied Citrus, Toasted Vanilla, and Melon

Recognized in the Coffee/Tea Category

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUZE), a leading coffee co-packing and technology company, today announced its Dripkit Meadow St. Blend was recognized by the 2023 Store Brands Editors' Picks Best New Products Awards. The single-serve pour-over won silver in the Coffee/Tea category.

Store Brands is a leading trade publication focused on private label grocery and retail news. Its annual Editors' Picks Awards honor unique new products in the private label industry. This year's awards recognize products that "provide high-value and cannot be found at a competitor."

"We are thrilled that Store Brands has recognized Dripkit's Meadow St. Blend with an Editors' Picks award," stated Masa Higashida, NuZee's CEO. "Our team continues to innovate within the coffee industry, and this blend is no different. It is nitro-flushed for freshness and sourced from small family-owned farms and co-ops from around the world and a light flavor we believe will be enjoyed by all who experience it."

With notes of candied citrus, toasted vanilla and melon, Dripkit's Meadow St. Blend is the perfect "do it all" coffee. It contains 17g of roasted and ground coffee that makes a 10-ounce cup of coffee. Meadow St.'s light drinking blend features coffees from Ethiopia and Guatemala, making it balanced and approachable for novices and baristas alike. Needing only water, with no prep or clean up, Dripkits are the perfect solution for offices, hotels, travelers, campers, and at home use.

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (Nasdaq: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats that partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private label coffee category. Providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the U.S. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID 19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

