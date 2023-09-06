AMERICAN BATTLEFIELD TRUST LAUNCHES ANIMATED MAP COVERING AMERICA'S WARS FROM 1754 TO 1945

Dramatic multimedia production from Wide Awake Films offers compelling storytelling and dynamic view of America's expansive military history

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Battlefield Trust has launched its most ambitious animated battle map to date: America's Wars 1754-1945. Produced by the award-winning Wide Awake Films, the stunning visuals and compelling storytelling bring to life the events and military engagements that shaped America over the course of two centuries, from the beginning of the French and Indian War in 1754 to the end of World War II in 1945.

America's Wars 1754-1945 brings to life the events and engagements that shaped America through the end of World War II.

"America's narrative is about more than statesmen and founding documents; our story was written by millions of citizen soldiers on nearly 250 years' worth of battlefields," said Trust president David Duncan. "We are proud to present this comprehensive overview in a compelling and accessible format so that this and future generations can find inspiration from these hallowed grounds around the globe."

The nearly hour-long documentary uses a combination of dramatic narration, historic and modern images, motion graphics, reenactment footage, and music to share the mesmerizing stories of more than a dozen individual conflicts, including the Revolutionary War, Indian Wars, Mexican-American War, Civil War, World War I and World War II.

The documentary premiered in a real-time event to the Trust's 376,000 YouTube subscribers on September 4, with viewers lauding the innovative approach and comprehensive coverage.

The America's Wars 1754-1945 Animated Map joins the Trust's broader series of about two dozen more focused animated map videos, which have collectively been viewed more than 20 million times.

This and all of the Trust's award-winning educational content is available free of charge.

About the American Battlefield Trust

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America's hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 57,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.

About Wide Awake Films

Wide Awake Films is a creative media group focused on innovative, efficient execution of historical, commercial and corporate video and film production. The production company excels in producing compelling and powerful corporate messages, as well as Emmy award-winning historical content for museums, documentaries and television programming.

