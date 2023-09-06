Cuisinart Introduces New Indoor Pizza Oven

Cuisinart Adds First Ever Indoor Pizza Oven to their Collection of Innovative Home Cooking Appliances

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisinart, a leading home cooking appliance and cookware brand known for bringing cutting-edge technology and award-winning quality to the kitchen, enters a brand-new category with the release of the Cuisinart® Indoor Pizza Oven, a countertop oven designed to enhance the indoor home cooking experience and take pizza night to the next level.

The Cuisinart® Indoor Pizza Oven is a must-have for making artisanal 12" pizzas right in your kitchen. Cook authentic Neapolitan pizza in 5 minutes or less and explore other regional favorites like deep dish, Detroit-style, and New York-style pizzas, all customized with your favorite toppings. This countertop oven uses radiant heat to reach 700°F—the ideal temperature for the crispy crust and bubbling cheese you love for the tastiest, most authentic flavor. Engineered with active cooling technology, the oven is ideal for indoor use for any style pizza from homemade to frozen. The set includes a 12.5" heat-conducting pizza stone, deep dish pan, and pizza peel for sliding pies in and out of the oven with ease.

"The Indoor Pizza Oven represents Cuisinart's pioneering vision that is at the foundation of our product development efforts," says Christine Kapp, Director of Media and Insights, Cuisinart. "This pizza oven is a response to consumer demand for an accessible, easy-to-use indoor unit that allows our customers to be joyful and creative in the kitchen. Pizza Night Done Right is core to our marketing campaign of this new family friendly appliance and will make for a great gift this holiday season."

Available now on Cuisinart.com and select retailer partners, Cuisinart's Indoor Pizza Oven includes:

CPZ-120 Indoor Pizza Oven ($399.95)

Temperature range 350°F-700°F, ideal for cooking a variety of pizza styles.

Designed for indoor use with unique insulation technology.

Large 12.5" square pizza stone for making true 12" pizzas.

Easy to use controls with independent countdown timer.

Large viewing window and interior light to easily monitor cooking progress.

Integrated cooking guide for quick reference and inspiration.

Includes pizza stone, pizza peel and deep-dish pan.

Power: 1800 Watts

3-year warranty: engineered to last—ensuring unmatched longevity and quality

For more information, please visit www.cuisinart.com.

About Cuisinart:

Cuisinart is a leading kitchen appliance manufacturer founded in 1971 by Carl Sontheimer. Since introducing the very first electric food processor to the consumer in the US market 50 years ago, Cuisinart has become synonymous with quality and innovation when it comes to kitchen products. The Cuisinart brand offers a wide variety of kitchen products, air fryers, coffee makers to cookware and cutlery. Through Cuisinart's brand vision of Feeding Imagination, each high-quality product designed to last is rooted in creating enjoyable experiences for professional chefs and home cooks alike. A Cuisinart product at the heart of every home allows consumers to carve out their own unique way of cooking and the confidence to take their creative imagination to another culinary level. Below are some of Cuisinart's latest products. To learn more about Cuisinart's full product offerings, please visit: www.cuisinart.com and follow @cuisinart on Instagram.

