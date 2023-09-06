CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA , a leading provider of commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Ryan Sparks as the company's Chief Information Officer. A proven technology leader and decorated military veteran, Sparks is responsible for the global enterprise's IT operations across 25 locations, serving more than 650 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

EVERSANA Names Ryan Sparks Chief Information Officer (PRNewswire)

Sparks is a tenured business and technology leader with a 25-year track record of delivering business results in complex environments across diverse industries. His cross-functional experiences include technology, data strategy, product management, operations and finance.

"As we continue to evolve our business model to meet the growing needs of clients and the patients they serve, it is vital that we have leaders that understand how to effectively activate technology innovation for today, tomorrow, and years to come," said Jim Lang, CEO. "Ryan's background in business and leadership roles and his deep understanding of technology makes him the right person to strengthen and expand an already powerful information technology team."

Sparks joins EVERSANA from The Headstrong Project, where he served as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Throughout his career, he has held multiple senior technology leadership roles at both global companies and startups, including Lennar Corporation, and J.P. Morgan Chase.

A decorated U.S. Veteran, Sparks served for more than 15 years in the United States Marine Corps as an Infantry and Reconnaissance Officer, where he earned multiple military honors, including the Silver Star, and two Purple Hearts.

He will report to Chief Operating Officer Sy Pretorius, who joined EVERSANA in late 2022 .

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is a leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and X .

MEDIA CONTACT:

EVERSANA

Matt Braun

Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 414-434-4830

E-mail: matt.braun@eversana.com

EVERSANA logo (PRNewsfoto/EVERSANA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EVERSANA