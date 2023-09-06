POTOMAC, Md. , Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shulman Rogers welcomes Todd Pilot as a Shareholder in the Firm's Business and Financial Services and Litigation Departments. Most recently in private practice as the Managing Member of the Trademark Institute, Todd notes, "I am pleased to be able to offer my clients the full suite of services that Shulman Rogers provides and look forward to working with the talented attorneys at the Firm."

Todd has a strong and diverse background in intellectual property and general litigation. He supports clients including new and established businesses, non-profits, artists, athletes, entertainers, producers, writers, filmmakers and event managers in a variety of business matters. Over the past 15 years, Todd has developed a reputation for his masterful courtroom presence – and expanded his focus on civil litigation matters like trademark and copyright infringement, wrongful death cases and business litigation in state and federal courts.

"We are excited to have Todd bring his expertise to Shulman Rogers and know that clients will appreciate his knowledge and approach," says Sam Spiritos, Managing Shareholder. "We strive to continue adding talented attorneys like Todd to our team."

Shulman Rogers is one of the largest law firms in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, offering clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The firm's experienced attorneys provide sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for clients in a broad array of areas including real estate, corporate, litigation, intellectual property, start-up, M&A and employment law, as well as a host of personal services. Additional information on Shulman Rogers and its practice areas is available at ShulmanRogers.com.

