NEW YORK , Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Younite-AI, a frontrunner in AI and XR software solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of a substantial round of private equity financing from Bocap. This collaboration sets the stage for accelerated growth and the development of state-of-the-art AI and XR technologies, solidifying Younite-AI's standing at the AI and XR forefront.

Younite-AI Secures Significant Private Equity Investment to Accelerate AI/Extended Reality (XR) Software Development

This infusion of capital is a reflection of Younite-AI's track record of successful initiatives and an essential leap towards their ambition: reshaping industries like automotive, among others, by tapping into the transformative power of AI and XR. Their sophisticated software offerings furnish businesses with intelligent experiences that amplify decision-making, boost efficiency, and revolutionize operational methodologies.

Afa Heikkinen, CEO of Younite-AI, expressed appreciation for Bocap's support. "We are thrilled to welcome Bocap as our strategic partner. Their deep expertise and dedication to innovation resonate strongly with our future vision. This investment will significantly help to fuel positive momentum behind a unique offering and boost our growth, particularly in our primary market, the United States."

Julianna Borsos, Founding partner and Chair of Bocap, echoed their enthusiasm, "Younite-AI is at the forefront of the AI and XR revolution, and we are thrilled to be a part of their growth story. We believe in their potential to transform industries through innovative technologies, and we're eager to back their ongoing expansion and drive for market dominance."

Younite-AI is a creative technology company focused on building the next generation of AI & XR-based digital products and systems. Our talented team combines expertise in design, development, AI, 3D technologies and creative thinking to solve business problems, crafting solutions that generate immediate, and ever-increasing ROI. With offices in New York and Helsinki, our track record of success and unwavering commitment to quality make us a trusted global partner for businesses seeking transformative software solutions that save costs, drive growth, and enhance the digital experiences of our clients and their customers.



Locations: New York, Helsinki, Oulu
Website: https://younite-ai.com/

