New York Fashion Week: Tadashi Shoji's Spring 2024 Collection is Deceptively Complex

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tadashi Shoji, a global woman's formal wear and bridal brand known for its impeccable fit, trademark ease, and effortless femininity, premiers Spring 2024 collection inspired by oceanic glamour.

On Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at 3:30 pm EST, Tadashi Shoji debuted his Spring 2024 collection with IMG as part of New York Fashion Week. The digital-only presentation was launched on nyfw.com and www.tadashishoji.com.

Inspired by Elysian shores, Shoji presented a collection imbued with oceanic glamour and handcrafted details. Fan-shaped ombréd pleating creates shell-like layers on full-skirted gowns, engineered prints use color and pattern to flatter the body, seams are veiled within embroideries and laces to create the illusion of seamlessness, and asymmetrical draping, pearl embellishments, and sea-motif embroidery deliver sea goddess detailing.

In addition, a highly tailored stretch lining outfits each silhouette. By applying the principles of tailoring, Shoji uses darts and seams, traditionally reserved for non-stretch fabrics, to create contoured linings that fit close to the body and give each piece a custom-like fit.

The luxury-within-reach collection of evening gowns, tea-length dresses, and cocktail looks are priced between $300 and $700.

Photographer Andrew Yee lensed the collection, and videographers Eric Longden and Jake Leger filmed the digital presentation. Styled by John Bonifacio, models Aylin Saran, Lauren Forge, and Jaelynn Zewde are photographed in an underwater-themed set. Hair and makeup artist Karolina Bernat created a wet look with an underwater glow and made eyes soft with shades of coral and lavender.

"Spring 2024 is an escape to windswept beauty and sand beneath our feet. It's a season that indulges us with oceanic splendor so tangible that it would be irresponsible to waste it. So come with us and spend an evening by the sea. Imagine what possibility awaits," said Shoji's show notes.

Following the New York Fashion Week official launch, the Spring 2024 collection is available to view on www.tadashishoji.com.

Designer Tadashi Shoji, who stems from an artistic background, started his occasion wear brand in 1982 after noticing the few occasion dress options in the contemporary market. Celebrity fans include Taylor Swift, Michelle Obama, Mirai Nagasu, Octavia Spencer, Kate Hudson, Kaley Cuoco, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. The TADASHI SHOJI brand is carried in over 700 major department and specialty stores worldwide. The company operates offices in Los Angeles and Shanghai and showrooms in New York City and Tokyo.

