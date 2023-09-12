Kirstin Hill Joins Social Finance as President & Chief Operating Officer to Help Lead Organization into Next Phase of Growth

New leadership structure marks the next stage of growth for the nonprofit.

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Social Finance, a national nonprofit and registered investment advisor, announced that Kirstin Hill has joined the organization as President and Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Hill will work in close collaboration with Social Finance CEO and Co-Founder Tracy Palandjian to advance Social Finance's work building outcomes-focused partnerships and investments that realign systems to measurably improve lives.

"Social Finance has grown significantly over the last dozen years, and we have developed new, promising levers for impact," Palandjian said. "As we look to accelerate and scale our work to deliver lasting, measurable change, Kirstin's unique blend of energetic leadership, deep expertise, and commitment to impact make her a perfect leader for this stage of our organizational evolution. We are thrilled to welcome Kirstin as our first President and COO."

Hill's hiring comes after three years of transformational growth at Social Finance, during which the organization grew to more than 100 employees, opened fourth and fifth offices, developed several new products, and became a registered investment advisor. Hill will oversee the organization's day-to-day operations and its impact investing and advisory business lines, while Palandjian will lead the organization's overall firm strategy and thought leadership.

"I could not be more excited to join Social Finance at this pivotal time," Hill said. "This moment presents an immense opportunity to work in partnership with Tracy to sustainably scale the work of Social Finance while protecting the organization's many defining attributes—including its spirit of creativity, team-wide tenacity, and willingness to collaborate."

"We are delighted that Kirstin will help Social Finance embark on a new chapter to bring our impact to the next level," said Bracebridge H. Young Jr., Chair of Social Finance's Board of Directors. "In addition to her extensive financial services experience, Kirstin has had a long-standing dedication to social impact, including a relationship with Social Finance since 2012 when we partnered with Merrill Lynch to launch our first social impact bond."

Previously, Hill worked for 25 years at Bank of America. She began her career as an intern for Merrill Lynch and most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, which has approximately $3 trillion in AUM and over 25 thousand employees. At Merrill, she directed the firm's daily execution, growth strategy, and multi-year business transformation. Under her leadership, her team created record client satisfaction, delivering over $16 billion in revenue and over $4 billion in NIBT to shareholders.

Learn more about Kirstin's new role in this Q&A.

Social Finance is a national nonprofit and registered investment advisor. We work with the public, private, and social sectors to create partnerships and investments that measurably improve lives. Since our founding in 2011, we have mobilized more than $350 million in new investments designed to help people and communities realize improved outcomes in workforce and economic mobility, health, and housing. In addition to managing the investment program funded by the Google Career Certificates Fund, our economic mobility portfolio includes the UP Fund, place-based Pay It Forward Funds, and the Dreamers Graduate Loan Fund. Our offices are located in Austin, Boston, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. Learn more at socialfinance.org.

