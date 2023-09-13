A-LIGN's Compliance Automation Platform, A-SCEND, Named Leader in G2's Fall 2023 Grid Report

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN, the leading cybersecurity compliance solutions provider, announced today that its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, has been named a leader in G2's Fall 2023 Grid Report for Audit Management. A-SCEND received multiple G2 badges for fall 2023 including leader in Audit Management in mid-market, Americas, and overall.

"We strive to help businesses build trust with their customers. Recognition from G2 is a testament to the power of A-SCEND in helping companies of all sizes accelerate their audit process," said Scott Price, CEO at A-LIGN. "A-SCEND continues to be the only solution on the market that brings together the experience of seasoned audit professionals with an automated software platform to streamline the entire audit process."

Inclusion in the G2 Fall 2023 Grid report is reflective of data provided by vetted, verified, and authentic reviews. The badges signify credibility and trustworthiness for businesses by showcasing positive customer reviews and high ratings. This recognition validates product/service quality, enhances reputation, boosts visibility, and helps potential customers make informed decisions based on real user feedback.

Recognition from G2 reinforces A-LIGN's leadership as the standard bearer in compliance automation. Earlier this year, A-LIGN announced that its software platform, A-SCEND is available for free to help businesses:

Automate evidence collection for their audit with the click of a button by leveraging 90+ integrations

Streamline policy management with industry-best-practice templates

Complete a readiness assessment to gauge preparation for the next audit

Receive a real-time health check of their compliance posture with the Compliance Hub, which tests controls against CIS benchmarks on a scheduled basis

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

To learn more about A-SCEND and get started today for free, visit https://www.a-lign.com/lp/a-scend-signup .

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.

