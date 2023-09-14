KellyOCG Unveils Revamped Kelly Helix Platform - Introducing Kelly Helix Analytics and Enhanced Human Cloud Solution

TROY, Mich., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KellyOCG, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly, is launching the next evolution of our Kelly Helix technology platform, with the introduction of both Kelly Helix Analytics and our enhanced Human Cloud solution, two innovative solutions designed to improve the user experience and value for our clients.

KellyOCG (PRNewsfoto/KellyOCG) (PRNewswire)

Kelly Helix Analytics is the next evolution of our Talent Analytics portal. Built on a state-of-the-art technical architecture, we can now deliver more real-time and customized data to our clients, enabling greater management of their external workforce. With the expertise of the KellyOCG team, clients can seamlessly transition from gaining insights to making a significant impact. Key features include:

Data Storytelling: Kelly Helix Analytics further enables the KellyOCG team to transform data into actionable insights, making complex information easily understandable for informed decision-making.

Enhanced Visibility : This solution offers unparalleled transparency, providing businesses with a comprehensive view of their external workforce, including global rates, performance indicators, and supply chain effectiveness, ultimately leading to more effective workforce strategies.

Customized Dashboards: Kelly Helix Analytics allows us to personalize dashboards for specific user groups that are tailored to their needs, thereby providing real-time, relevant, and actionable information. This enhancement empowers hiring managers and stakeholders with amplified insight and productivity, through access to the most up-to-date data.

Accessing KellyOCG's enhanced Human Cloud solution via Kelly Helix UX simplifies and secures acquiring and managing freelance talent for businesses. By providing easy access to Human Cloud platforms, we empower businesses with the assurance that they can find the right individuals for their tasks.

The Human Cloud solution streamlines administrative tasks, including contract management, payment processing, and communication. This centralized approach promotes efficient collaboration between clients and freelancers, eliminating the need for multiple fragmented tools and communication channels. Key benefits include:

Simplified Freelancer Engagement : KellyOCG provides an intuitive platform for businesses to independently search for and engage with freelancers, simplifying the process of identifying and hiring the right talent.

Empowered Hiring: Our tool enables the hiring committee to take an active role in talent acquisition, directly searching for and selecting freelancers who align with their needs and criteria.

Enhanced Visibility and Insights : With our solution, businesses gain enhanced visibility into their freelance workforce, with access to valuable insights. This empowers decision-makers and facilitates better resource allocation.

Unmatched Expertise: As industry leaders in talent management, KellyOCG ensures that clients stay at the forefront of the Human Cloud revolution. We enable organizations to confidently tap into the global pool of freelancers supported by our trusted expertise.

"I am delighted to announce the strategic progression of the Kelly Helix technology platform. When we introduced Kelly Helix UX in 2021, our objective was clear: to enhance our clients' experience and simplify their journey," said Tammy Browning, president of KellyOCG. "This evolution represents a seamless extension of our original vision, propelling our offerings to new heights and making it much easier for hiring managers around the world to hire the talent they need. As the talent acquisition landscape grows increasingly complex, our commitment remains steadfast – we are dedicated to streamlining processes and easing the path for our valued clients."

To learn more about Kelly Helix UX's full solutions offerings and to request a demo, visit www.kellyhelix.com.

About KellyOCG

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions, including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo, making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC, and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

Media Contact

Christian Taske

248-561-8823

christian.taske@kellyservices.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KellyOCG