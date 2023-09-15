AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Chrysler Brand Celebrates 40 Years of Minivan Memories and Milestones, Starts Production of 2024 Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid (PRNewswire)

Chrysler brand is applauding 40 years of the minivan, a segment invented by the former Chrysler Corporation, with the start of production for the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid

First minivan — a Plymouth Voyager — rolled off the line at Windsor Assembly on November 2, 1983 , as a 1984 model, the first of more than 15 million Stellantis minivans sold

117 Stellantis minivan innovations spanning 40 years include Stow 'n Go seating and storage system, Uconnect Theater, dual hands-free sliding doors, first electrified powertrain and more

$7,500 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax incentive Chrysler recently celebrated production of 100,000th Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid , still the only plug-in hybrid in the segment and qualifies for the fullInflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax incentive

Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid started Chrysler on its path to an electrified future, which will feature the first all-electric Chrysler vehicle in 2025 and an all-electric Chrysler brand portfolio in 2028

2024 Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid bring fresh changes to 40th year of Stellantis minivan production, including new Sepia interior color for premium Pacifica Pinnacle model

Two new exterior colors, Red Hot and Baltic Gray, available for 2024 model year

Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid lineup offers two models for 2024, Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Select and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Pinnacle

Popular S Appearance, Premium S Appearance and Road Tripper Package content is optional on Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Select model

For more information on Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, visit Chrysler.com

Chrysler brand is celebrating four decades as the leader and innovator of family mobility, marking 40 years of the minivan — the segment the former Chrysler Corporation invented — with the start of production today of the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid at the Windsor (Ontario) Assembly plant.

The original minivan — a Plymouth Voyager — rolled off the line at Windsor Assembly on November 2, 1983, as a 1984 model, the first of more than 15 million Stellantis minivans sold to date. As the first company to introduce the minivan and through six generations of the vehicle, Stellantis has innovated 117 minivan firsts, spearheading evolving technologies and features that push the segment into the future and make life easier for owners and their families.

"For 40 years, Stellantis minivans have been along for the ride helping families and road-trippers create a lifetime of unforgettable moments," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO – Stellantis. "Many of today's consumers first experienced the road in a Chrysler minivan, and we're proud that four decades later, a new generation is making their own memories in a Chrysler Pacifica or Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid. As the Chrysler brand moves forward to an all-electric portfolio in 2028, the minivan will continue to play an important role in our vehicle lineup."

The Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle offers the most standard safety and security features in its class, and Pacifica is the most technologically advanced minivan in America. Stellantis innovations in the segment over the last 40 years include the class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system, Uconnect Theater, dual hands-free sliding doors, the first electrified powertrain in the segment and many more.

Chrysler recently celebrated production of the 100,000th Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, still the first and only plug-in hybrid in the segment. The Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid continues to represent the evolution of the Chrysler portfolio as the brand transitions to an all-new electrified future.

The start of production of the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica and 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid brings fresh changes to the 40th year of Stellantis minivan production. Available for the 2024 model year, the award-winning Pacifica lineup includes a new Sepia interior color for the premium Pacifica Pinnacle model, as well as two new exterior colors, Red Hot and Baltic Gray.

The revamped Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid lineup will offer two models for 2024, the Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Select and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Pinnacle. The popular S Appearance, Premium S Appearance and Road Tripper Package content is optional on the Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Select model.

A new Emergency Vehicle Alert System (EVAS) feature of the Uconnect 5 platform provides drivers with cluster and touchscreen in-vehicle notifications of an active fire truck, ambulance or other nearby roadway hazards.

The 2024 Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid will begin arriving at dealerships in October. For more information on the Chrysler brand, visit Chrysler.com.

Stellantis Minivan Milestones

15 millionth Stellantis minivan sold in November 2019

Current version of the Chrysler Pacifica/Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid represents the sixth generation of the modern minivan

One out of every three Chrysler Pacifica models sold features the popular S Appearance Package

Chrysler Pacifica has earned more than 175 honors and industry accolades, making it the most awarded minivan over the last seven years

Company has innovated 117 minivan firsts

First minivan to offer integrated child seat (1992)

First minivan with Stow 'n Go seating and storage system (2004)

First minivan to offer dual rear seat video system able to play different media at same time (2007)

First electrified minivan with the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid (2017)

Production of Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid began on December 1, 2016 , as a 2017 model

Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid is the only minivan eligible for a full $7,500 federal tax credit

First minivan with USB type C (2021)

First minivan with Amazon Fire TV (2022)

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, and advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. Chrysler continues to build on that nearly 100-year legacy of creating ingenious products and technologies for mainstream customers, moving forward on an electrified transformation that will launch the brand's first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and a full battery-electric portfolio in 2028.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented 40 years ago. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid symbolizes the brand's electrification evolution, representing the first electrified minivan in the segment and achieving 82 MPGe in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. Chrysler Pacifica delivers the most standard safety features and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class and is also the most awarded minivan over the last seven years with more than 175 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan.

The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of accessible luxury, with iconic and elegant design, world-class performance, efficiency and quality. Commemorating the legendary 1955 Chrysler C-300, the 2023 Chrysler 300C offers the very best of both luxury and performance, including advanced engineering, smart technology and exclusive styling inside and out.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

