SEPTEMBER HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: 64% OF VOTERS SAY BIDENOMICS IS NOT WORKING AS INFLATION REMAINS TOP CONCERN

NEW YORK and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today released the results of the September Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll, a monthly collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard (CAPS) and the Harris Poll and HarrisX.

President Joe Biden's approval rating remains at 42% after a new impeachment inquiry, which 53% of voters split along party lines support. The poll also covers the 2024 horse race and public opinion on issues such as illegal immigration and parental rights. Download key results here.

"After a quiet summer, the electorate remains unhappy on the economy and a slew of other issues," said Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll and Stagwell Chairman and CEO. "Since voters have hardened views on Biden and Trump, the primaries have not gotten competitive yet either."

INFLATION FRUSTRATIONS REMAIN

Voters continue to say inflation is the most important issue facing the country (33%), as well as the most important issue to them personally (39%).

64% say Bidenomics is not working.

75% of voters, including over 70% from each party, think the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates enough.

VOTERS SPLIT ON BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

53% of voters support the impeachment inquiry into Biden, with 51% of Independents against.

57% say Biden helped Hunter get influence peddling contracts and 60% think Biden has made false or misleading statements about Hunter's business dealings.

The country is split 50-50 on whether Biden's impeachment inquiry is politically motivated or raises legitimate legal questions; voters are split 50-50 on the same question regarding Donald Trump's prosecutions.

TRUMP CONSOLIDATES SUPPORT AND LEADS BIDEN IN HEAD-TO-HEAD

Trump increased his lead among Republican voters to 57%, while Ron DeSantis continues falling to a distant second with 10%.

In head-to-head presidential matchups, Biden loses to Trump by 5, Nikki Haley by 4, and Tim Scott by 2; he defeats Mike Pence by 6, Ron DeSantis by 4, and Vivek Ramaswamy by 2.

AMERICANS FIND AGREEMENT ON IMMIGRATION AND PARENTAL RIGHTS

71% of voters, including 53% of Democrats, think illegal immigration to the U.S. is getting worse.

87% of voters, including over 80% of each party, agree parents have a right to know if their children want to transition their gender.

There is still goodwill towards teachers: 60% of voters, including 59% of Independents, say teachers are mostly trying to help kids get a better education, not push an ideology onto them.

The September Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll survey was conducted online within the United States from September 12-14, 2023, among 2,103 registered voters by The Harris Poll and HarrisX. Follow the Harvard CAPS Harris Poll podcast at https://www.markpennpolls.com/ or on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

