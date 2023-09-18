Blackwatch to Provide Engineering and Manufacturing Sustainment Services for DMEA

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackwatch International Corporation has been awarded a 5-year, single award Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a $96.9 million ceiling for the Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) to support the Advanced Reconfigurable Manufacturing for Semiconductors foundry and Integrated Circuits Manufacturing Support Labs. The foundry and labs are vital to DMEA's mission to help develop advanced semiconductor solutions, resolve obsolescence issues, add capability, improve performance, reliability, and maintainability, while ensuring the long-term availability of microelectronics for US Government systems. As part of the initial award, Blackwatch received a $34.6 million task order. The award acknowledges and expands Blackwatch's existing strong commitment to the DMEA.

Blackwatch International to Provide Engineering and Manufacturing Sustainment Services for Defense Microelectronics Activity (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to build on our longstanding and successful commitment with the DMEA to provide high quality support for their one-of-a-kind semiconductor foundry," said Blackwatch Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth Lee Tanner. "This contract presents a significant opportunity for Blackwatch to enhance the types of services we can provide to Federal organizations to help achieve their strategic national security objectives."

The DMEA is the Department of Defense's center for microelectronics technology, acquisition, and transformation. The DMEA is at the forefront of microelectronics technology and is composed of more than 200 advanced technology specialists and engineering facilities. It works in close partnership with major defense contractors and the semiconductor industry to rapidly develop advanced technology applications for U.S. military organizations and the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice, Energy, and Transportation. DMEA's microelectronics specialists adapt and excel within the landscape of rapid commercial technology changes in a global market to produce solutions that support critical active military operations. DMEA's research activities advance microelectronics technologies to ensure a competitive edge for current and future military needs.

"We look forward to working collaboratively with the DMEA to help support their mission to deliver microelectronics for all lifecycle stages of field systems, fast integration into critical systems, and solving access and trust challenges. This highly specialized support provides another example of our team's dedication to delivering technologies and services that support our customers' efforts to solve their most critical mission challenges," said David Wolf, Blackwatch's Senior Vice President of Operations.

About Blackwatch International

Blackwatch International Corporation is an agile small business with experience of a large corporation. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with offices in McClellan, California, Blackwatch is dedicated to supporting Defense, Civilian, and National Security and Law Enforcement agency mission objectives. Blackwatch is a leading provider of cybersecurity, information technology (IT), software development, and engineering, specializing in large and complex enterprise-level projects. To learn more or join the team, please visit www.blackwatchintel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackwatch International