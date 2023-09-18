LENNY & LARRY'S BEST-SELLING BAR RECEIVES M(ASS)IVE UPGRADE, MEET COOKIE-FIED® BIG BAR

The Bar Offers Fans More to Love with Generous 90g Size and 24g of Plant-Based Protein

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenny & Larry's, the originators of the protein cookie, is excited to announce the availability of its newest innovation, Cookie-fied® Big Bar a mouthwatering, yet functional "big ass" version of the fan-favorite Cookie-fied Bar. Giving fans of the best-selling Cookie-fied Bar more to love, Cookie-fied Big Bar is a 90g soft and chewy gluten-free snack bar, with plant-based proteins and nutrient-dense protein dough. For consumers seeking a convenient snack, that's in a clASS of its own, Cookie-fied Big Bar is available today on Amazon and the Lenny & Larry's website.

Visit lennylarry.com to learn more. (PRNewswire)

Lenny & Larry's is excited to announce the availability of its newest innovation, Cookie-fied® Big Bar.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and consumer demands in mind, Cookie-fied Big Bar boasts a mASSive size that satisfies even the heartiest appetites, thanks to its 24g of plant-based protein. Cookie-fied Big Bar is available in two flavors including, Cookies & Creme and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip. Cookies & Creme is a blend of sweet and creamy flavor in every bite, wrapped up in a soft and chewy chocolate bar filled with sweet white chips and crunchy cookie bits. The Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip flavor is made with a decadent peanut butter base combined with chopped peanuts and creamy chocolate chips and topped with Lenny & Larry's signature cookie pieces to create a rich satisfying flavor with a surprise crunch. The bar showcases the brand's commitment to crafting products that are gluten-free, Certified Vegan, and Non-GMO Project Verified, and contain no soy ingredients, high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, or sugar alcohols.

"We're proud to pioneer the snack bar category by creating functional products that satisfy the need for nutrient-dense options, coupled with an element of playfulness," says Lenny & Larry's CEO, Jolie Weber. "Cookie-fied fans expressed their desire for an even more protein-packed version of a product that had become an integral part of their active and on-the-go lifestyles. Now with even more to love, Lenny & Larry's continues to be an innovative brand that brings consumer preferences to life with a little bit of humor."

The new Cookie-fied Big Bar is more of what fans already love, but with a humorous undertone and clever packaging that features a donkey mascot positioned between the words "Big Bar," playfully hinting at its impressive size without explicitly stating it, inviting consumers in on the joke of just how mASSive this bar really is.

"Lenny & Larry's new Cookie-fied Big Bar is the perfect addition to store shelves, with its new 'big ass' look," says Lenny & Larry's SVP of Marketing and Innovation, Chris Cook. "Not only does this functional bar root back to the brand's playful ethos, we're introducing an elevated snacking experience that consumers can expect to see more of in the coming months."

Each flavor of the Lenny & Larry's bar is available in 12-count packages for $27.99 on Amazon and on www.lennylarry.com. Consumers can expect single bar options for $2.33 in select convenience stores nationwide in early 2024.

For more information on Lenny & Larry's, please visit www.lennylarry.com.

About Lenny & Larry's

Amidst a sea of tasteless and boring protein bars, Lenny & Larry's was founded in 1993 by two bodybuilders who revolutionized the snacking industry by creating the premier protein-enhanced cookie. The first to re-imagine a dessert as beloved as the cookie, Lenny & Larry's has developed a cult following among its fans and the brand has continued to lead the pack in sales for 20+ years. Lenny & Larry's produces a wide array of nutritious snackable sweets, offering consumers a convenient source of protein-focused treats that taste downright delicious. Through creating a range of yummy and exciting flavors, Lenny & Larry's provides consumers with a complete snacking option that curbs hunger and satisfies taste buds on the go. Lenny & Larry's takes a realistic approach to snacking with their freshly baked products including The Complete Cookie®, The Complete Crunchy Cookies®, Cookie-fied® Bar, and the newest edition, Cookie-fied® Big Bar. For more information, visit www.lennylarry.com.

Lenny & Larry's Cookie-fied® Big Bar Offers More to Love with Generous 90g Size and 24g of Plant-Based Protein (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lenny & Larry's