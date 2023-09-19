We Are All Human Foundation Honors Lady Mariéme Jamme with 2023 Social Impact Champion Award

Edelman's CEO, Richard Edelman, Presents Prestigious Award During UNGA High-Level Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The We Are All Human Foundation , a leading global nonprofit dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), proudly presented the 2023 Social Impact Champion Award upon Lady Mariéme Jamme at a ceremony held during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-level week kick-off reception on September 17, 2023. The event, attended by global leaders, influencers, and advocates, marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing effort to promote positive social change and elevate the importance of social responsibility across various sectors.

Renowned public relations expert and philanthropist Richard Edelman presented the award. During the presentation, Edelman shared his perspective on Lady Mariéme Jamme's remarkable dedication, stating, "Her fervent belief is that Africa is the land of opportunities and that entrepreneurs have the keys to change the continent. She understands the power of networking, mobilizing businesspeople, and engaging with government leaders, whether it be at events like Davos or through her directorship at the World Wide Web Foundation".

The exclusive ceremony took place at the esteemed Century Association in New York City. It served as a momentous occasion to drive a networking stage while emphasizing the significance of the 'S' in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) across various sectors.

Honoring a Remarkable Advocate

Lady Mariéme Jamme, an internationally recognized tech entrepreneur, philanthropist, and advocate for education and women's empowerment, received this esteemed award for her outstanding contributions to social impact and her tireless efforts to bridge the digital divide in underserved communities worldwide. Her work aligns seamlessly with the mission of the We Are All Human Foundation, dedicated to fostering a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background or circumstances.

In a related announcement, Claudia Romo Edelman, the Founder of the We Are All Human Foundation, and Cynthia Kleinbaum Milner, an executive in one of the most innovative Fintech companies, MoneyLion, have launched a groundbreaking podcast for women titled "A La Latina: The Playbook to Succeed Being Your Authentic Self." This global podcast aims to empower and inspire women to succeed while staying true to their authentic selves. The podcast promises to provide valuable insights, advice, and stories from successful women who have overcome challenges to reach their goals.

About We Are All Human:

We Are All Human is a registered 501 (c)3 public charity devoted to advancing Equity, Diversity and inclusion for all, with a particular focus on accelerating the progress of Hispanics in the United States. Its biggest platform - the Hispanic Star - was a finalist on the 2023 Collective Social Innovation Award of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.

