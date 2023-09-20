AuguStar(SM) Life expands distribution and marks entry into the brokerage channel

CINCINNATI, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AuguStarSM Life, a Constellation company, announces it has entered the brokerage channel, further expanding its distribution footprint. This strategic move is part of AuguStar Life's ongoing commitment to offering a wide range of top-tier insurance products to a broad range of financial professionals and their clients.

AuguStar Life is building on a 100-plus-year heritage of delivering high-quality insurance solutions that help individuals, families and businesses achieve their financial goals. Entering the brokerage channel, AuguStar Life signals its commitment to enhance the accessibility of its products by fostering strong relationships.

"Entering the brokerage channel aligns perfectly with our strategy to provide exceptional insurance solutions to as many people as possible," says Bill Price, AuguStar Life president and CEO. "We have one of the strongest Indexed Universal Life products and the only 10-pay indexed whole life in the market and expanding our distribution in a meaningful way helps to grow the business and provide a broader array of clients with the protection and services they need. Both of these products, as well as the ones we will deliver in 2024, fit the needs of brokerage distribution."

The AuguStar Life product portfolio is focused on high-quality indexed life products, both indexed universal life and multi-pay indexed whole life. It also includes competitively priced term policies convertible to the entire product line, low premium universal life insurance for death benefit protection and participating whole life insurance.

"This is an important milestone as we continue to grow our business," comments Therese Rothenberger, AuguStar Life vice president and co-chief distribution and sales officer. "By growing our relationships with brokerage firms, we can expand the reach of our products in the marketplace. We are confident that the competitive products we offer will be attractive to a range of financial professionals and brokers. AuguStar Life is dedicated to providing brokers with the support and resources they need to excel in their roles and serve their clients effectively."

AuguStar Life's entry into the brokerage channel is a significant milestone that reinforces the company's dedication to its clients and partners. By expanding its reach and product offerings, AuguStar Life is poised to continue its growth strategy while providing top-tier life insurance products designed to protect and enhance financial futures.

Products marketed by AuguStar Life are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation, expected to officially change to AuguStar Life Insurance Company and AuguStar Life Assurance Corporation, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Guarantees are based on the claims-paying ability of the issuer. Loans and withdrawals may reduce the death benefit, cash surrender value and any living benefit amount.

Products, product features, and rider availability vary by state. Issuer not licensed to conduct business in NY.

About AuguStar Life

AuguStar Life markets indexed universal life, indexed whole life, term, and bank-owned life insurance through a national network of traditional direct agent distribution and independent marketing organizations. AuguStar Life is a member of the Constellation Insurance family of companies. As of December 31, 2022, Constellation's family of insurance companies has over $34 billion in total assets under management. Constellation's investors and equal partners, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers', are two of North America's largest long-term institutional investors, managing over C$650 billion in net assets, including over C$140 billion in private capital investments. More information is available at augustarfinancial.com.

